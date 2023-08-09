PBCS and Bright Pattern Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Omnichannel Communication Solutions

Bright Pattern

Aug. 9, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PBCS and Bright Pattern are delighted to announce their strategic partnership aimed at empowering organizations with cutting-edge omnichannel communication capabilities. This collaboration seeks to drive greater enterprise agility by seamlessly integrating Voice, IVR, Email, Chat, SMS, MMS, and Messengers under the Bright Pattern's omnichannel platform. Bright Pattern's contact center platform provides businesses with capabilities for omnichannel conversations, omnichannel quality management, and omni-enterprise CX with Bright Pattern Mobile App.

Through the Bright Pattern Solution, customers and agents alike will experience personalized and effortless communication across all voice and digital channels. This comprehensive suite of communication tools will revolutionize how businesses engage with their clients, offering unmatched convenience and efficiency.

The integration of Bright Pattern's technology is particularly harmonious with Matrix42's ticketing and helpdesk solutions in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions. This alliance ensures a seamless experience for clients, unlocking new avenues for enhancing customer interactions while strengthening support services.

"PBCS is proud to be appointed as a preferred Professional Service Partner for Matrix42 Solutions in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Region," stated Friedrich Langer, Partner at PBCS. "We quickly recognized the growing demand from clients for 24/7 support during implementation and projects.

The technical prowess of Bright Pattern and their unwavering commitment to this strategic partnership were compelling factors that made us seek this collaboration."

The synergy between PBCS and Bright Pattern will not only elevate the quality of communication solutions but also reinforce the commitment to customer success. Clients in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa can expect top-tier support and call center solutions, backed by the seamless integration of Bright Pattern's advanced technologies.

"Through this partnership, we are furthering our mission to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers," said Luc Cavelier, Head Of Business Development EMEA at Bright Pattern.

"Our innovative omnichannel communication suite, coupled with PBCS's expertise and dedicated support, will empower organizations to thrive in a dynamic digital landscape."

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides the simplest yet most powerful all-in-one omnichannel contact center solution with over 500 customers in 26 countries including EY, Toyota, VW Bentley, Zillow, Bank of America, Bell24, Cable and Wireless, City of Brampton, Community Medical, Detroit Water, Enercare, First Bank, Hairclub, Hurtigruten, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Naver, Officeworks, Pepsi, Randstad, SEIU, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Sun Country Airlines, Sylvan Learning, United Power, and YMCA. Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel platform by customers and analysts with the fastest ROI and time to deploy in the industry.

