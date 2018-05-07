PBExpo Announces Amazon Web Services (AWS) Keynote Presentation with Mark Fox on Innovation with Cloud Services in Aviation Supply Chain

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBExpo, a revolutionary new aviation, aerospace, and defense tradeshow focused on showcasing emerging e-commerce technologies, digital transformation, and critical B2B tools for success, announced today that it will welcome Mark Fox, Senior Manager of Global Defense Programs at Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as keynote speaker.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy & qualified Naval Surface Warfare Officer, Fox joined AWS in 2011 where he built and then led the US Department of Defense sales organization. He is currently responsible for the strategy, sales support, business development and relationships with global defense agencies and associated partners. Prior to AWS, Mark served in various leadership roles across multiple IT disciplines to include: Physical Security (Sensormatic/ADT), Product Development (Parametric Technology Corporation), Business Intelligence/Analytics (Business Objects/SAP), AIS Systems (Savi Technology/Lockheed Martin).

As a multi-billion dollar market, the aviation & aerospace industry is continually looking for ways to reduce cost in all components of the supply chain. Cloud computing offers many benefits by replacing up front infrastructure costs and allows business to focus investment on core capabilities. Fox will highlight key tools available within the AWS commercial cloud and review real-world use cases within aviation & aerospace sector.

"As we constantly explore new technologies to provide higher ROI to our user base, our collaboration with AWS has provided the power and versatility we needed to scale up and down during development," says Greg Schmidt, President at PartsBase.

"We are really excited to have AWS showcase their expansive product suite, so our community can truly understand the power and benefits of the commercial cloud."

About PBExpo

Presented by Partsbase, PBExpo is the only interactive environment that integrates the aviation, aerospace, and defense industries with technology and ecommerce solutions. PBExpo will consist of multiple forums, over two days, which will allow participants to discuss and demonstrate the newest innovations available in the marketplace, attend educational seminars presented by industry leaders, walk a vast and expansive industry-focused exhibit hall, and provide direct feedback and roadmap suggestions on the PartsBase website. The event is open to all parties who buy, sell, manufacture or repair aircraft parts, or those involved in B2B and B2C ecommerce and technology solutions.

About Partsbase

PartsBase is the world's leader in internet-based part locator services. Our online community includes more than 7,500 companies and 30,000 end-users in the aviation, defense, and aerospace industries. The service provides the perfect opportunity for suppliers, distributors, and service providers to reach the most targeted audience in the industry.

PartsBase offers complete marketing and digital advertising opportunities to reach aviation and aerospace professionals and enthusiasts while they're in procurement mode. Access to members in all facets of the aviation parts business, including major airlines, FBOs, OEMs, distributors, surplus dealers, brokers, military defense centers, charter operations, and MRO stations. In addition, our online community is continually growing as new members join the PartsBase family of aviation and aerospace professionals each day.

For more information, please visit www.partsbase.com

Contact: Jenni Rosenthal, jenni@pbexpo.org

