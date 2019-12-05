PBF Energy Announces Election of Karen B. Davis as Director

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that Karen B. Davis has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2020.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have Karen join the PBF Energy Board of Directors. She is a seasoned financial executive, with extensive refining industry experience and will be a great addition to the Board."

Ms. Davis most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Western Refining, Inc. and its affiliated entities, Western Refining Logistics LP and Northern Tier Energy, LP, through May 2017. During her career, Ms. Davis has served in various chief financial officer and financial reporting officer positions with various public and private companies throughout the United States. She is presently a director of PBF Logistics LP, where she is a member of the Audit and the Conflicts Committees.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to the general risks inherent in our business and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Our expectations may or may not be realized or may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Additional information relating to the uncertainties and other factors that can affect our business and future results are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section or other sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events, other than as required by law.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

