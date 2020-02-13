PBF Energy Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today reported fourth quarter 2019 income from operations of $123.0 million as compared to loss from operations of $446.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2019 income from operations was $149.8 million as compared to income from operations of $213.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $69.1 million and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $53.0 million or $0.44 per share. This compares to net loss of $346.7 million, and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $353.8 million or $2.97 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Special items in the fourth quarter 2019 results, which decreased net income by a net, after-tax charge of $20.2 million, or $0.16 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the fourth quarter 2019, excluding special items, was $73.6 million, or $0.60 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to an adjusted fully-converted net income of $125.8 million or $1.03 per share, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's Chairman and CEO, said, "We ended 2019 with strong results. By strategically advancing maintenance into the first half of 2019 we gave ourselves a clear runway for the second half of the year and into 2020." Mr. Nimbley continued, "Looking forward, our outlook remains positive. The turmoil we experienced in January should begin to subside as we move past the market disruptions and into seasonally higher demand. We have started to see impacts of the IMO marine fuel regulation change and we expect those to become more apparent as the market continues to adapt to the new realities of lower-sulfur product demand and shifting appetites for various qualities of feedstocks. Finally, PBF Energy successfully completed the acquisition of the Martinez refinery and we welcome our newest employees and assets to the PBF family."

Income from operations was $649.0 million for the year-ended December 31, 2019 as compared to income from operations of $358.1 million for the year-ended December 31, 2018. Excluding special items, income from operations was $365.7 million for the year-ended December 31, 2019 as compared to income from operations of $717.9 million for the year-ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding special items, was $109.3 million, or $0.90 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as compared to adjusted fully-converted net income, excluding special items, of $387.0 million, or $3.26 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of December 31, 2019.

Strategic and Corporate Update

On February 1, 2020, PBF Energy announced that its subsidiary completed the acquisition of the 157,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets. With the acquisition, PBF increased its total throughput capacity to more than one million barrels per day and becomes the most complex independent refiner with a consolidated Nelson Complexity of 12.8.

In January of 2020, PBF Energy's indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, successfully raised $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the "2028 Senior Notes") in a private offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and for general corporate purposes, including to pay a portion of the cash consideration for the acquisition of the Martinez refinery and related logistics assets.

Throughput Guidance

For the first quarter 2020, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 345,000 to 365,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 95,000 to 105,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 165,000 to 175,000 barrels per day; and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 260,000 to 280,000 barrels per day.

For the full-year 2020, East Coast total throughput is expected to average 350,000 to 370,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 135,000 to 145,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day; and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 290,000 to 310,000 barrels per day.

First quarter and full-year throughput guidance for the West Coast region reflects the expected throughput of the Martinez refinery from the date of closing.

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A common stock on March 17, 2020, to holders of record as of February 25, 2020.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items and Adjusted EBITDA. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 6,301.5



$ 6,292.9



$ 24,508.2



$ 27,186.1



























Cost and expenses:

















Cost of products and other

5,522.3



6,102.7



21,387.5



24,503.4



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected

below)

433.6



452.8



1,782.3



1,721.0



Depreciation and amortization expense

110.4



95.3



425.3



359.1

Cost of sales

6,066.3



6,650.8



23,595.1



26,583.5



General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization

expense as reflected below)

108.1



85.6



284.0



277.0



Depreciation and amortization expense

3.0



2.7



10.8



10.6



Change in contingent consideration

(0.8)



—



(0.8)



—



Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1.9



—



(29.9)



(43.1)

Total cost and expenses

6,178.5



6,739.1



23,859.2



26,828.0



























Income (loss) from operations

123.0



(446.2)



649.0



358.1



























Other income (expense):



















Interest expense, net

(38.3)



(41.0)



(159.6)



(169.9)



Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

—



6.1



—



13.9



Change in fair value of catalyst obligations

(3.3)



(0.2)



(9.7)



5.6



Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost



—



0.3



(0.2)



1.1

Income (loss) before income taxes

81.4



(481.0)



479.5



208.8

Income tax expense (benefit)

12.3



(134.3)



104.3



33.5

Net income (loss)

69.1



(346.7)



375.2



175.3



Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

16.1



7.1



55.8



47.0

Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ 53.0



$ (353.8)



$ 319.4



$ 128.3



























Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per share:

















Basic

$ 0.44



$ (2.97)



$ 2.66



$ 1.11



Diluted

$ 0.44



$ (2.97)



$ 2.64



$ 1.10



Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic

119,858,394



119,066,695



119,887,646



115,190,262



Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted

121,987,940



119,066,695



121,853,299



118,773,606



























Dividends per common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 1.20



$ 1.20



























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted fully-converted net

income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):

















Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ 53.4



$ (357.7)



$ 322.2



$ 131.0



Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted share

$ 0.44



$ (2.97)



$ 2.64



$ 1.10



Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6)

121,987,940



120,273,021



121,853,299



118,773,606



























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS (Note 1)

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ 53.0



$ (353.8)



$ 319.4



$ 128.3



Less: Income allocated to participating securities

0.1



0.1



0.5



0.7

Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders - basic

52.9



(353.9)



318.9



127.6



Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (Note 2)

0.7



(5.1)



4.3



4.6



Less: Income tax (expense) benefit (Note 3)

(0.2)



1.3



(1.0)



(1.2)

Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ 53.4



$ (357.7)



$ 322.2



$ 131.0



Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

26.8



651.8



(250.2)



351.3



Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

—



(6.1)



—



(13.9)



Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

—



—



(33.1)



(43.8)



Add: Early railcar return expense

—



7.7



—



52.3



Less: Recomputed income taxes on special items (Note 3)

(6.6)



(169.9)



70.4



(89.9)

Adjusted fully-converted net income excluding special items

$ 73.6



$ 125.8



$ 109.3



$ 387.0































Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc.

119,858,394



119,066,695



119,887,646



115,190,262

Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

1,211,310



1,206,326



1,207,581



1,938,089

Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

918,236



1,749,607



758,072



1,645,255

Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

121,987,940



122,022,628



121,853,299



118,773,606































Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 6)

$ 0.44



$ (2.97)



$ 2.64



$ 1.10



Adjusted fully-converted net income excluding special items per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 4, 6)

$ 0.60



$ 1.03



$ 0.90



$ 3.26









































Three Months Ended

Year Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income (loss) from operations

$ 123.0



$ (446.2)



$ 649.0



$ 358.1



Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

26.8



651.8



(250.2)



351.3



Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

—



—



(33.1)



(43.8)



Add: Early railcar return expense

—



7.7



—



52.3

Income from operations excluding special items

$ 149.8



$ 213.3



$ 365.7



$ 717.9



See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss)

$ 69.1



$ (346.7)



$ 375.2



$ 175.3

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

113.4



98.0



436.1



369.7

Add: Interest expense, net

38.3



41.0



159.6



169.9

Add: Income tax expense (benefit)

12.3



(134.3)



104.3



33.5

EBITDA



$ 233.1



$ (342.0)



$ 1,075.2



$ 748.4

Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

26.8



651.8



(250.2)



351.3

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

—



(6.1)



—



(13.9)

Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

—



—



(33.1)



(43.8)

Add: Early railcar return expense

—



7.7



—



52.3

EBITDA excluding special items

$ 259.9



$ 311.4



$ 791.9



$ 1,094.3















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended















December 31,

December 31, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA

$ 233.1



$ (342.0)



$ 1,075.2



$ 748.4

Add: Stock-based compensation

8.9



7.4



37.3



26.0

Add: Net non-cash change in fair value of catalyst obligations

3.3



0.2



9.7



(5.6)

Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (Note 4)

26.8



651.8



(250.2)



351.3

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability (Note 4)

—



(6.1)



—



(13.9)

Adjusted EBITDA



$ 272.1



$ 311.3



$ 872.0



$ 1,106.2



See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018 Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 814.9



$ 597.3



Inventories 2,122.2



1,865.8



Total assets 9,132.4



8,005.4



Total debt 2,064.9



1,933.7













Total equity 3,585.5



3,248.5



Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 3,675.8



$ 3,551.7



















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 37 %

37 %

Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 36 %

35 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 26 %

29 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 25 %

27 %









SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























Year Ended December 31,









2019

2018 Cash flows provided by operations $ 933.5



$ 838.0

Cash flows used in investing activities (712.6)



(685.6)

Cash flows used in financing activities (3.3)



(128.1)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 217.6



24.3

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 597.3



573.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 814.9



$ 597.3









See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 6,286.2



$ 92.2



$ —



$ (76.9)



$ 6,301.5

Depreciation and amortization expense 98.4



12.0



3.0



—



113.4

Income (loss) from operations 184.9



42.9



(104.8)



—



123.0

Interest expense, net 0.6



13.1



24.6



—



38.3

Capital expenditures 108.7



8.5



1.9



—



119.1























Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 6,281.5



$ 80.0



$ —



$ (68.6)



$ 6,292.9

Depreciation and amortization expense 86.7



8.6



2.7



—



98.0

Income (loss) from operations (Note 15) (397.7)



38.6



(82.4)



(4.7)



(446.2)

Interest expense, net 1.1



12.1



27.8



—



41.0

Capital expenditures (Note 17) 175.2



89.1



1.5



—



265.8























Year Ended December 31, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 24,468.9



$ 340.2



$ —



$ (300.9)



$ 24,508.2

Depreciation and amortization expense 386.7



38.6



10.8



—



436.1

Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 15) 767.9



159.3



(270.3)



(7.9)



649.0

Interest expense, net 1.3



51.1



107.2



—



159.6

Capital expenditures 708.9



31.7



8.3



—



748.9























Year Ended December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 27,162.1



$ 283.4



$ —



$ (259.4)



$ 27,186.1

Depreciation and amortization expense 329.3



29.8



10.6



—



369.7

Income (loss) from operations (Note 15) 498.2



143.9



(266.2)



(17.8)



358.1

Interest expense, net 7.6



43.0



119.3



—



169.9

Capital expenditures (Note 17) 552.0



175.7



6.2



—



733.9























Balance at December 31, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 14) $ 8,154.8



$ 973.0



$ 52.7



$ (48.1)



$ 9,132.4











































Balance at December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 16) $ 6,988.0



$ 956.4



$ 98.1



$ (37.1)



$ 8,005.4





















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables









































PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES MARKET INDICATORS AND KEY OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31, Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) (Note 9) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Dated Brent Crude $ 63.22



$ 68.70



$ 64.34



$ 71.34

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil $ 56.88



$ 59.98



$ 57.03



$ 65.20

Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil $ 60.65



$ 67.51



$ 62.67



$ 70.23

Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil $ 64.32



$ 69.53



$ 65.00



$ 71.54

Crack Spreads:















Dated Brent (NYH) 2-1-1 $ 12.56



$ 10.19



$ 12.68



$ 13.17



WTI (Chicago) 4-3-1 $ 10.97



$ 11.75



$ 15.25



$ 14.84



LLS (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1 $ 12.78



$ 9.35



$ 12.43



$ 12.30



ANS (West Coast) 4-3-1 $ 18.35



$ 11.82



$ 18.46



$ 15.48

Crude Oil Differentials:















Dated Brent (foreign) less WTI $ 6.34



$ 8.72



$ 7.31



$ 6.14



Dated Brent less Maya (heavy, sour) $ 10.23



$ 6.19



$ 6.76



$ 8.70



Dated Brent less WTS (sour) $ 6.07



$ 15.38



$ 8.09



$ 13.90



Dated Brent less ASCI (sour) $ 5.56



$ 4.45



$ 3.73



$ 4.64



WTI less WCS (heavy, sour) $ 19.18



$ 34.67



$ 13.61



$ 26.93



WTI less Bakken (light, sweet) $ 1.04



$ 8.48



$ 0.66



$ 2.86



WTI less Syncrude (light, sweet) $ 1.65



$ 19.19



$ 0.18



$ 6.84



WTI less LLS (light, sweet) $ (3.77)



$ (7.53)



$ (5.64)



$ (5.03)



WTI less ANS (light, sweet) $ (7.44)



$ (9.55)



$ (7.97)



$ (6.34)

Natural gas (dollars per MMBTU) $ 2.41



$ 3.72



$ 2.53



$ 3.07



























Key Operating Information













Production (barrels per day ("bpd") in thousands) 852.1



850.8



825.2



854.5

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 843.0



842.7



823.1



849.7

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 77.5



77.5



300.4



310.0

Consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 3.04



$ (4.62)



$ 3.04



$ 1.94

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 9.31



$ 10.00



$ 8.51



$ 9.09

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.28



$ 5.56



$ 5.61



$ 5.34

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12)















Heavy 33 %

35 %

32 %

36 %

Medium 25 %

30 %

28 %

30 %

Light 28 %

22 %

26 %

21 %

Other feedstocks and blends 14 %

13 %

14 %

13 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput)















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 51 %

50 %

49 %

50 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 33 %

33 %

32 %

32 %

Lubes 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Chemicals 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

Other 14 %

15 %

16 %

16 %



Total yield 101 %

101 %

100 %

101 %

























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2019

2018

2019

2018 Supplemental Operating Information - East Coast (Delaware City and Paulsboro)













Production (bpd in thousands) 355.2



327.5



330.9



340.2

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 357.0



331.2



336.4



344.7

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 32.8



30.5



122.8



125.8

Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 3.73



$ (11.54)



$ 0.33



$ 0.25

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 8.16



$ 8.55



$ 5.90



$ 7.43

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 4.43



$ 5.12



$ 4.92



$ 4.68

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 25 %

26 %

22 %

27 %

Medium 28 %

47 %

40 %

47 %

Light 29 %

9 %

20 %

8 %

Other feedstocks and blends 18 %

18 %

18 %

18 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 47 %

46 %

45 %

46 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 36 %

33 %

33 %

33 %

Lubes 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 13 %

17 %

17 %

17 %



Total yield 99 %

99 %

98 %

99 %

























Supplemental Operating Information - Mid-Continent (Toledo)













Production (bpd in thousands) 152.2



152.9



155.5



151.5

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 149.6



149.8



153.0



149.6

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 13.8



13.8



55.9



54.6

Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 3.93



$ (9.90)



$ 7.24



$ 5.07

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 9.42



$ 17.76



$ 12.26



$ 13.46

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.11



$ 5.30



$ 5.10



$ 5.12

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Medium 30 %

30 %

30 %

32 %

Light 69 %

68 %

69 %

66 %

Other feedstocks and blends 1 %

2 %

1 %

2 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 54 %

52 %

52 %

53 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 37 %

37 %

36 %

35 %

Chemicals 6 %

6 %

6 %

5 %

Other 5 %

7 %

8 %

8 %



Total yield 102 %

102 %

102 %

101 %

























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2019

2018

2019

2018 Supplemental Operating Information - Gulf Coast (Chalmette)













Production (bpd in thousands) 171.0



192.1



179.1



189.2

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 167.7



188.7



177.9



185.6

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 15.4



17.3



64.9



67.7

Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 0.76



$ 0.27



$ 0.93



$ (0.27)

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 6.05



$ 5.83



$ 5.87



$ 6.41

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.16



$ 4.65



$ 4.95



$ 4.66

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 36 %

38 %

35 %

39 %

Medium 28 %

18 %

23 %

19 %

Light 20 %

29 %

25 %

29 %

Other feedstocks and blends 16 %

15 %

17 %

13 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 46 %

44 %

45 %

43 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 33 %

36 %

33 %

34 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

2 %

1 %

Other 22 %

21 %

21 %

24 %



Total yield 102 %

102 %

101 %

102 %

























Supplemental Operating Information - West Coast (Torrance)













Production (bpd in thousands) 173.7



178.3



159.7



173.6

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 168.7



173.0



155.8



169.8

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 15.5



15.9



56.8



61.9

Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ (0.09)



$ 5.09



$ 3.96



$ 2.33

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 14.85



$ 10.57



$ 13.38



$ 11.60

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 7.34



$ 7.61



$ 8.34



$ 7.61

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 77 %

78 %

80 %

81 %

Medium 10 %

10 %

8 %

7 %

Other feedstocks and blends 13 %

12 %

12 %

12 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 63 %

60 %

60 %

59 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 24 %

28 %

26 %

28 %

Other 16 %

15 %

17 %

15 %



Total yield 103 %

103 %

103 %

102 %

























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP GROSS REFINING MARGIN / GROSS REFINING MARGIN PER BARREL OF THROUGHPUT (Note 10) (Unaudited, in millions, except per barrel amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended













December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS $

per barrel of throughput

$

per barrel of throughput Calculation of consolidated gross margin:













Revenues $ 6,301.5



$ 81.26



$ 6,292.9



$ 81.16

Less: Cost of sales 6,066.3



78.22



6,650.8



85.78

Consolidated gross margin $ 235.2



$ 3.04



$ (357.9)



$ (4.62)

Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining margin:













Consolidated gross margin $ 235.2



$ 3.04



$ (357.9)



$ (4.62)



Add: PBFX operating expense 31.8



0.41



27.0



0.35



Add: PBFX depreciation expense 12.0



0.15



8.6



0.11



Less: Revenues of PBFX (92.2)



(1.19)



(80.0)



(1.03)



Add: Refinery operating expense 409.4



5.28



430.9



5.56



Add: Refinery depreciation expense 98.4



1.27



86.7



1.12

Gross refining margin $ 694.6



$ 8.96



$115.3

$ 1.49

Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment 26.8



0.35



651.8



8.41



Add: Early railcar return expense —



—



7.7



0.10

Gross refining margin excluding special items $ 721.4



$ 9.31



$ 774.8



$ 10.00











































Year Ended

Year Ended













December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS $

per barrel of throughput

$

per barrel of throughput Calculation of consolidated gross margin:













Revenues $ 24,508.2



$ 81.58



$ 27,186.1



$ 87.67

Less: Cost of sales 23,595.1



78.54



26,583.5



85.73

Consolidated gross margin $ 913.1



$ 3.04



$ 602.6



$ 1.94

Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining margin:













Consolidated gross margin $ 913.1



$ 3.04



$ 602.6



$ 1.94



Add: PBFX operating expense 118.7



0.40



84.4



0.27



Add: PBFX depreciation expense 38.6



0.13



29.4



0.09



Less: Revenues of PBFX (340.2)



(1.13)



(281.5)



(0.91)



Add: Refinery operating expense 1,684.3



5.61



1,654.8



5.34



Add: Refinery depreciation expense 386.7



1.29



329.7



1.06

Gross refining margin $ 2,801.2



$ 9.34



$ 2,419.4



$ 7.79

Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (250.2)



(0.83)



351.3



1.13



Add: Early railcar return expense —



—



52.3



0.17

Gross refining margin excluding special items $ 2,551.0



$ 8.51



$ 2,823.0



$ 9.09





























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

(1) Adjusted fully-converted information is presented in this table as management believes that these Non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors to compare our results across the periods presented and facilitates an understanding of our operating results. We also use these measures to evaluate our operating performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The differences between adjusted fully-converted and GAAP results are explained in footnotes 2 through 6.





































(2) Represents the elimination of the noncontrolling interest associated with the ownership by the members of PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC") other than PBF Energy Inc., as if such members had fully exchanged their PBF LLC Series A Units for shares of PBF Energy's Class A common stock.





































(3) Represents an adjustment to reflect PBF Energy's annualized statutory corporate tax rate of approximately 24.9% and 26.0% for the 2019 and 2018 periods, respectively, applied to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest for all periods presented. The adjustment assumes the full exchange of existing PBF LLC Series A Units as described in footnote 2 above. Our statutory tax rates were reduced in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") enactment.





































(4) The Non-GAAP measures presented include adjusted fully-converted net income excluding special items, income from operations excluding special items, EBITDA excluding special items and gross refining margin excluding special items. Special items for the periods presented relate to lower of cost or market ("LCM") inventory adjustments, gains on the sale of assets at our Torrance refinery, changes in the Tax Receivable Agreement liability and charges associated with the early return of certain leased railcars, as discussed further below. Additionally, the cumulative effects of all current and prior period special items on equity are shown in footnote 13. Although we believe that Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the impact of special items provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the results and performance of our business and allow for useful period-over-period comparisons, such Non-GAAP measures should only be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Special Items:

LCM inventory adjustment - LCM is a GAAP requirement related to inventory valuation that mandates inventory to be stated at the lower of cost or market. Our inventories are stated at the lower of cost or market. Cost is determined using last-in, first-out ("LIFO") inventory valuation methodology, in which the most recently incurred costs are charged to cost of sales and inventories are valued at base layer acquisition costs. Market is determined based on an assessment of the current estimated replacement cost and net realizable selling price of the inventory. In periods where the market price of our inventory declines substantially, cost values of inventory may exceed market values. In such instances, we record an adjustment to write down the value of inventory to market value in accordance with GAAP. In subsequent periods, the value of inventory is reassessed and an LCM inventory adjustment is recorded to reflect the net change in the LCM inventory reserve between the prior period and the current period.





































The following table includes the LCM inventory reserve as of each date presented (in millions):















































2019

2018 January 1,



$ 651.8



$ 300.5

September 30,



374.8



—

December 31,



401.6



651.8







































The following table includes the corresponding impact of changes in the LCM inventory reserve on income (loss) from operations and net income (loss) for the periods presented (in millions):













































Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

















2019

2018

2019



2018 Net LCM inventory adjustment (charge) benefit

in income (loss) from operations $ (26.8)



$ (651.8)



$ 250.2





$ (351.3)

Net LCM inventory adjustment (charge) benefit

in net income (loss) (20.2)



(482.3)



188.0





(260.0)







































Gain on Torrance land sale - During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, we recorded a gain on the sale of two separate parcels of real property acquired as part of the Torrance refinery, but not part of the refinery itself. The gain increased income from operations and net income by $33.1 million and $24.9 million, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2019. The gain increased income from operations and net income by $43.8 million and $32.4 million, respectively, during the year ended December 31, 2018.





































Early Return of Railcars - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 we recognized certain expenses within Cost of sales associated with the voluntary early return of certain leased railcars, which decreased income from operations by $7.7 million and $52.3 million ($5.7 million and $38.7 million, net of tax), respectively. There were no such expenses in the year ended December 31, 2019.





































Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 we recorded a change in the Tax Receivable Agreement liability that increased income before income taxes by $6.1 million and $13.9 million ($4.5 million and $10.3 million, net of tax), respectively. There were no such expenses in the year ended December 31, 2019.





































Recomputed Income taxes on special items - The income tax impact of the special items were calculated using the tax rates shown in footnote 3 above.





































(5) Represents an adjustment to weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to assume the full exchange of existing PBF LLC Series A Units as described in footnote 2 above.

(6) Represents weighted-average diluted shares outstanding assuming the conversion of all common stock equivalents, including options and warrants for PBF LLC Series A Units and performance share units and options for shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock as calculated under the treasury stock method (to the extent the impact of such exchange would not be anti-dilutive) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Common stock equivalents exclude the effects of performance share units and options and warrants to purchase 6,734,276 and 6,765,526 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and PBF LLC Series A Units because they are anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Common stock equivalents exclude the effects of options and warrants to purchase 1,278,242 and 1,293,242 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and PBF LLC Series A Units because they are anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. For periods showing a net loss, all common stock equivalents and unvested restricted stock are considered anti-dilutive.





































(7) EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before adjustments for items such as stock-based compensation expense, the non-cash change in the fair value of catalyst obligations, the write down of inventory to the LCM, changes in the liability for Tax Receivable Agreement due to factors out of our control such as changes in tax rates, debt extinguishment costs related to refinancing activities, and certain other non-cash items. We use these Non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to our GAAP results in order to provide additional metrics on factors and trends affecting our business. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are measures of operating performance that are not defined by GAAP and should not be considered substitutes for net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.





































(8) We operate in two reportable segments: Refining and Logistics. Our operations that are not included in the Refining and Logistics segments are included in Corporate. As of December 31, 2019, the Refining segment includes the operations of our oil refineries and related facilities in Delaware City, Delaware, Paulsboro, New Jersey, Toledo, Ohio, Chalmette, Louisiana and Torrance, California. The Logistics segment includes the operations of PBF Logistics LP ("PBFX"), a growth-oriented master limited partnership which owns or leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBFX's assets primarily consist of rail and truck terminals and unloading racks, storage facilities and pipelines, a substantial portion of which were acquired from or contributed by PBF LLC and are located at, or nearby, our refineries. PBFX provides various rail, truck and marine terminaling services, pipeline transportation services and storage services to PBF Holding and/or its subsidiaries and third party customers through fee-based commercial agreements. PBFX currently does not generate significant third party revenue and intersegment related-party revenues are eliminated in consolidation. From a PBF Energy perspective, our chief operating decision maker evaluates the Logistics segment as a whole without regard to any of PBFX's individual operating segments.

(9) As reported by Platts.

(10) Gross refining margin and gross refining margin per barrel of throughput are Non-GAAP measures because they exclude refinery operating expenses, depreciation and amortization and gross margin of PBFX. Gross refining margin per barrel is gross refining margin, divided by total crude and feedstocks throughput. We believe they are important measures of operating performance and provide useful information to investors because gross refining margin per barrel is a helpful metric comparison to the industry refining margin benchmarks shown in the Market Indicators Tables, as the industry benchmarks do not include a charge for refinery operating expenses and depreciation. Other companies in our industry may not calculate gross refining margin and gross refining margin per barrel in the same manner. Gross refining margin and gross refining margin per barrel of throughput have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

(11) Represents refinery operating expenses, including corporate-owned logistics assets, excluding depreciation and amortization, divided by total crude oil and feedstocks throughput.





































(12) We define heavy crude oil as crude oil with American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity less than 24 degrees. We define medium crude oil as crude oil with API gravity between 24 and 35 degrees. We define light crude oil as crude oil with API gravity higher than 35 degrees.





















































(13) The total debt to capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total equity. This ratio is a measurement that management believes is useful to investors in analyzing our leverage. Net debt and the net debt to capitalization ratio are Non-GAAP measures. Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt. We believe these measurements are also useful to investors since we have the ability to and may decide to use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire or pay down our debt. Additionally, we have also presented the total debt to capitalization and net debt to capitalization ratios excluding the cumulative effects of special items on equity.





















December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018



(in millions) Total debt $ 2,064.9



$ 1,933.7

Total equity 3,585.5



3,248.5

Total capitalization $ 5,650.4



$ 5,182.2









Total debt $ 2,064.9



$ 1,933.7

Total equity excluding special items 3,675.8



3,551.7

Total capitalization excluding special items $ 5,740.7



$ 5,485.4









Total equity $ 3,585.5



$ 3,248.5

Special Items (Note 4)





Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment 401.6



651.8

Add: Gain on Torrance land sale (76.9)



(43.8)

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability (290.4)



(290.4)

Add: Debt extinguishment costs 25.5



25.5

Add: Early railcar return expense 52.3



52.3

Less: Recomputed income taxes on special items (42.0)



(112.4)

Add: Net tax expense on TCJA related special items 20.2



20.2

Net impact of special items to equity 90.3



303.2

Total equity excluding special items $ 3,675.8



$ 3,551.7















Total debt $ 2,064.9



$ 1,933.7

Less: Cash and cash equivalents 814.9



597.3

Net Debt





$ 1,250.0



$ 1,336.4















Total debt to capitalization ratio 37 %

37 % Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items 36 %

35 % Net debt to capitalization ratio 26 %

29 % Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items 25 %

27 %



(14) On April 24, 2019, PBFX entered into a contribution agreement with PBF LLC (the "TVPC Contribution Agreement"), pursuant to which PBF LLC contributed to PBFX all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of TVP Holding Company LLC ("TVP Holding") for a total consideration of $200.0 million (the "TVPC Acquisition"). Prior to the TVPC Acquisition, TVP Holding owned a 50% equity interest in TVPC. Subsequent to the closing of the TVPC Acquisition on May 31, 2019, PBFX owns 100% of the equity interests in TVPC.

(15) Prior to the TVPC Contribution Agreement, the Logistics segment included 100% of the income from operations of TVPC, as TVPC was consolidated by PBFX. PBFX recorded net income attributable to noncontrolling interest for the 50% equity interest in TVPC held by PBF Holding. PBF Holding (included in the Refining segment) recorded equity income in investee related to its 50% noncontrolling ownership interest in TVPC. For purposes of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, PBF Holding's equity income in investee and PBFX's net income attributable to noncontrolling interests eliminated in consolidation.

(16) Prior to the TVPC Contribution Agreement, the Logistics segment included 100% of the assets of TVPC, as TVPC was consolidated by PBFX. PBFX recorded a noncontrolling interest for the 50% equity interest in TVPC held by PBF Holding. PBF Holding (included in the Refining segment) recorded an equity investment in TVPC reflecting its noncontrolling ownership interest. For purposes of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, PBFX's noncontrolling interest in TVPC and PBF Holding's equity investment in TVPC eliminated in consolidation.

(17) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Logistics segment includes capital expenditures of $75.0 million related to the PBFX acquisition of the East Coast Storage Assets on October 1, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Logistics segment also includes capital expenditures of $58.4 million for the PBFX acquisition of the Knoxville Terminals on April 16, 2018.

