PBF Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Share and Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Fourth quarter loss from operations of $47.2 million (excluding special items, fourth quarter loss from operations of $46.1 million )

(excluding special items, fourth quarter loss from operations of ) Full year income from operations of $2,951.5 million (excluding special items, full year income from operations of $2,017.6 million )

(excluding special items, full year income from operations of ) Year-ending consolidated cash balance of approximately $1.8 billion

Returned more than $180 million to stockholders through dividends and share buybacks in the fourth quarter and approximately $640 million in the year

to stockholders through dividends and share buybacks in the fourth quarter and approximately in the year Increased total outstanding share repurchase authorization to over $1 billion with new $750 million approval

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today reported fourth quarter 2023 loss from operations of $47.2 million as compared to income from operations of $955.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2023 loss from operations was $46.1 million as compared to income from operations of $873.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company reported fourth quarter 2023 net loss of $48.4 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $48.4 million or $(0.40) per share. This compares to net income of $656.1 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $637.8 million or $4.86 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Special items in the fourth quarter 2023 results, which increased our results by a net, after-tax benefit of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, primarily consisted of net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of the Martinez refinery and related logistics assets, and a benefit related to a change in the Tax Receivable Agreement liability, offset by a decrease to our gain on formation of Saint Bernard Renewables ("SBR") equity method investment and our share of the SBR lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment. Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the fourth quarter 2023, excluding special items, was $49.4 million, or $(0.41) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $582.9 million or $4.41 per share, for the fourth quarter 2022.

PBF's President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Lucey said, "In 2023, we completed the transformation of PBF Energy's balance sheet. Our financial discipline has put PBF on the strongest financial footing in our history as a public company. Our operations delivered our second-best financial year." Mr. Lucey continued, "In addition to enhancing equity value by further reducing debt by approximately $700 million, we demonstrated our commitment to shareholder returns by returning approximately $640 million through dividends and share buybacks in 2023. We are pleased to announce a $750 million increase to our buyback authorization, resulting in more than $1 billion in current capacity. We remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders."

Mr. Lucey concluded, "Looking ahead, we continue to invest in and optimize our assets. We are committed to safe, responsible and reliable operations, and we are focused on effectively capturing markets to deliver strong financial results. Global refining markets remain structurally tight, and new refinery additions will be needed to offset growing global demand as well as shutdowns and conversions of existing refineries. In this environment, PBF's complex, predominantly coastal refining system, is well-positioned to thrive."

Income from operations was $2,951.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to income from operations of $4,153.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding special items, income from operations was $2,017.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to income from operations of $4,201.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, excluding special items, was $1,477.3 million, or $11.32 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as compared to an adjusted fully-converted net income, excluding special items, of $2,963.5 million, or $23.36 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock on March 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

Renewable Diesel

SBR averaged approximately 12,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel production in the fourth quarter. Production in the fourth quarter was impacted primarily by a renewable diesel unit catalyst change performed during the quarter.

Strategic Update and Outlook

PBF's operational and financial performance in 2023 allowed the company to cement the work to establish a firm foundation upon which we can build a sustainable and diversified future. At year-end, we had approximately $1.8 billion of cash. Our unsecured debt is now below pre-pandemic levels and PBF was in a net cash position at year-end 2023. We paid over $105 million in dividends in 2023 including the 25% dividend increase announced in November 2023. We continued to execute on our share repurchase program, finishing the year with over $530 million in share repurchases, including approximately $150 million repurchased during the fourth quarter. PBF's Board of Directors authorized a $750 million increase to the existing share repurchase authorization which allows for more than $1 billion of additional repurchases from today. We believe these measures have generated significant value for our investors in the near-term and, more importantly, demonstrate our commitment to fiscal discipline, long-term value creation and shareholder returns.

In 2024, PBF is committed to conducting extensive maintenance and multiple turnarounds across our refining system. Our goal is to sustain safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations to supply the markets with our vital products. Our current turnaround schedule for the first half of 2024 is as follows, subject to change:

East Coast - Delaware City FCC (Q1)

Mid-Continent - Hydrocracker, Crude and UDEX (Q1)

West Coast - Martinez Hydrocracker (Q2)

Timing and throughput ranges provided reflect current expectations and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. PBF's total refining system throughput for full-year 2024 is expected to be approximately 895,000 to 955,000 barrels per day. First quarter throughput expectations are included in the table below.

Expected throughput ranges (barrels per day)

First Quarter 2024

Low High East Coast 270,000 290,000 Mid-continent 100,000 110,000 Gulf Coast 170,000 180,000 West Coast 290,000 310,000 Total 830,000 890,000



Guidance provided constitutes forward-looking information and is based on current PBF Energy operating plans, company assumptions and company configuration. All figures and timelines are subject to change based on a variety of factors, including market and macroeconomic factors, as well as company strategic decision-making and overall company performance.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss) excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (Loss) per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, Income (Loss) from operations excluding special items, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, net debt to capitalization ratio and net debt to capitalization ratio excluding special items. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues

$ 9,138.7

$ 10,846.3

$ 38,324.8

$ 46,830.3

























Cost and expenses:

















Cost of products and other

8,247.7

9,045.1

32,671.3

39,049.1

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below)

671.2

695.0

2,694.9

2,599.0

Depreciation and amortization expense

135.8

137.1

560.0

503.6 Cost of sales

9,054.7

9,877.2

35,926.2

42,151.7

General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below)

105.4

93.8

362.5

468.7

Depreciation and amortization expense

3.5

1.7

11.5

7.5

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(78.2)

(82.6)

(45.8)

48.3

Equity loss in investee

59.9

—

45.3

—

Loss (gain) on formation of SBR equity method investment

40.6

—

(925.1)

—

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

—

0.6

(1.3)

0.9 Total cost and expenses

9,185.9

9,890.7

35,373.3

42,677.1 Income (loss) from operations

(47.2)

955.6

2,951.5

4,153.2 Other income (expense):



















Interest expense, net

(8.6)

(29.4)

(63.8)

(246.0)

Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

2.0

(2.1)

2.0

(290.3)

Change in fair value of catalyst obligations

—

(1.7)

1.1

(2.0)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

(5.7)

(66.1)

Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost



0.2

2.2

0.7

8.8 Income (loss) before income taxes

(53.6)

924.6

2,885.8

3,557.6 Income tax (benefit) expense

(5.2)

268.5

723.8

584.8 Net income (loss)

(48.4)

656.1

2,162.0

2,972.8

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

—

18.3

21.5

96.0 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ (48.4)

$ 637.8

$ 2,140.5

$ 2,876.8

























Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per share:



















Basic

$ (0.40)

$ 5.04

$ 17.13

$ 23.47



Diluted

$ (0.40)

$ 4.86

$ 16.52

$ 22.84



Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic

120,999,329

126,450,787

124,953,858

122,598,076



Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted

121,866,353

132,099,338

130,509,448

126,860,106

























Dividends per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.20

$ 0.85

$ 0.20

























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):



















Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (48.7)

$ 642.6

$ 2,155.7

$ 2,897.5



Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted share

$ (0.40)

$ 4.86

$ 16.52

$ 22.84



Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6)

121,866,353

132,099,338

130,509,448

126,860,106

























PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





























RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS (Note 1)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ (48.4)

$ 637.8

$ 2,140.5

$ 2,876.8



Less: Income allocated to participating securities

—

—

—

— Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders - basic

(48.4)

637.8

2,140.5

2,876.8



Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (Note 2)

(0.5)

6.5

20.5

27.9



Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (Note 3)

0.2

(1.7)

(5.3)

(7.2) Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (48.7)

$ 642.6

$ 2,155.7

$ 2,897.5

Special Items (Note 4):



















Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR

38.7

—

38.7

—



Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(78.2)

(82.6)

(45.8)

48.3



Add: Gain on land sales

—

—

(1.7)

—



Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt and termination of Inventory Intermediation Agreement

—

—

19.2

66.1



Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

(2.0)

2.1

(2.0)

290.3



Add: Loss (gain) on formation of SBR equity method investment

40.6

—

(925.1)

—



Add: Net tax benefit on remeasurement of deferred tax assets

—

—

—

(233.8)



Less: Recomputed income tax on special items (Note 3)

0.2

20.8

238.3

(104.9) Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items

$ (49.4)

$ 582.9

$ 1,477.3

$ 2,963.5





























Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc.

120,999,329

126,450,787

124,953,858

122,598,076 Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

867,024

910,457

899,519

917,991 Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

—

4,738,094

4,656,071

3,344,039 Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

121,866,353

132,099,338

130,509,448

126,860,106





























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 6)

$ (0.40)

$ 4.86

$ 16.52

$ 22.84

Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 4, 6)

$ (0.41)

$ 4.41

$ 11.32

$ 23.36







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Income (loss) from operations

$ (47.2)

$ 955.6

$ 2,951.5

$ 4,153.2

Special Items (Note 4):



















Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR

38.7

—

38.7

—



Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(78.2)

(82.6)

(45.8)

48.3



Add: Gain on land sales

—

—

(1.7)

—



Add: Loss (gain) on formation of SBR equity method investment

40.6

—

(925.1)

— Income (loss) from operations excluding special items

$ (46.1)

$ 873.0

$ 2,017.6

$ 4,201.5

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ (48.4)

$ 656.1

$ 2,162.0

$ 2,972.8

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

139.3

138.8

571.5

511.1

Add: Interest expense, net

8.6

29.4

63.8

246.0

Add: Income tax (benefit) expense

(5.2)

268.5

723.8

584.8 EBITDA



$ 94.3

$ 1,092.8

$ 3,521.1

$ 4,314.7 Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR

38.7

—

38.7

—

Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(78.2)

(82.6)

(45.8)

48.3

Add: Gain on land sales

—

—

(1.7)

—

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

5.7

66.1

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

(2.0)

2.1

(2.0)

290.3

Add: Loss (gain) on formation of SBR equity method investment

40.6

—

(925.1)

— EBITDA excluding special items

$ 93.4

$ 1,012.3

$ 2,590.9

$ 4,719.4













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended















December 31,

December 31, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

2023

2022

2023

2022 EBITDA

$ 94.3

$ 1,092.8

$ 3,521.1

$ 4,314.7

Add: Stock-based compensation

23.8

29.4

51.5

54.3

Add: Change in fair value of catalyst obligations

—

1.7

(1.1)

2.0

Add: LCM inventory adjustment - SBR (Note 4)

38.7

—

38.7

—

Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net (Note 4)

(78.2)

(82.6)

(45.8)

48.3

Add: Gain on land sales (Note 4)

—

—

(1.7)

—

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt (Note 4)

—

—

5.7

66.1

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability (Note 4)

(2.0)

2.1

(2.0)

290.3

Add: Loss (gain) on formation of SBR equity method investment (Note 4)

40.6

—

(925.1)

— Adjusted EBITDA



$ 117.2

$ 1,043.4

$ 2,641.3

$ 4,775.7

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022 Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,783.5

$ 2,203.6

Inventories 3,183.1

2,763.6

Total assets 14,387.8

13,549.1

Total debt 1,245.9

1,959.1

Total equity 6,631.3

5,056.0

Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 5,557.4

$ 4,660.5

















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 16 %

28 %

Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 18 %

30 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio* (Note 13) (9) %

(5) %

Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items* (Note 13) (11) %

(6) %

* Negative ratio exists at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 as cash is in excess of debt.















SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























Year Ended December 31,









2023

2022 Cash flows provided by operations $ 1,338.5

$ 4,772.0 Cash flows used in investing activities (338.6)

(1,010.9) Cash flows used in financing activities (1,420.0)

(2,899.0) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (420.1)

862.1 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,203.6

1,341.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,783.5

$ 2,203.6







PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 9,129.3

$ 96.8

$ —

$ (87.4)

$ 9,138.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 126.8

9.0

3.5

—

139.3 Income (loss) from operations (1) 26.6

54.9

(128.7)

—

(47.2) Interest expense, net (3.9)

(0.6)

13.1

—

8.6 Capital expenditures (2) 227.9

3.4

2.0

—

233.3





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 10,836.1

$ 96.9

$ —

$ (86.7)

$ 10,846.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 128.0

9.1

1.7

—

138.8 Income (loss) from operations 914.0

43.3

(1.7)

—

955.6 Interest expense, net (0.9)

9.5

20.8

—

29.4 Capital expenditures 322.0

3.3

1.9

—

327.2





















Year Ended December 31, 2023

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 38,288.5

$ 384.1

$ —

$ (347.8)

$ 38,324.8 Depreciation and amortization expense 523.9

36.1

11.5

—

571.5 Income (loss) from operations (1) 2,183.6

206.1

561.8

—

2,951.5 Interest expense, net (4.8)

2.3

66.3

—

63.8 Capital expenditures (2) 1,152.9

11.9

8.8

—

1,173.6





















Year Ended December 31, 2022

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 46,780.6

$ 369.3

$ —

$ (319.6)

$ 46,830.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 466.9

36.7

7.5

—

511.1 Income (loss) from operations 4,466.4

183.7

(496.9)

—

4,153.2 Interest expense, net 10.9

39.5

195.6

—

246.0 Capital expenditures 994.9

7.9

8.1

—

1,010.9





















Balance at December 31, 2023

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (3) $ 12,590.6

$ 816.8

$ 1,024.1

$ (43.7)

$ 14,387.8





















Balance at December 31, 2022

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets $ 12,587.9

$ 863.1

$ 136.3

$ (38.2)

$ 13,549.1



(1) Income from operations within Corporate for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 includes a loss of $40.6 million and a gain of $925.1 million, respectively, associated with the formation of the SBR equity method investment. (2) For the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's refining segment includes $12.4 million and $312.7 million, respectively, of capital expenditures related to the construction of the biorefinery co-located with the Chalmette refinery in Louisiana (the "Renewable Diesel Facility"). For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's refining segment included $141.2 million and $336.2 million, respectively, of capital expenditures related to the construction of the Renewable Diesel Facility. (3) Corporate assets include our Equity method investment in SBR of $881.0 million.

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES MARKET INDICATORS AND KEY OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31, Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) (Note 9) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Dated Brent crude oil $ 84.24

$ 88.93

$ 82.64

$ 101.27 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil $ 78.60

$ 82.82

$ 77.67

$ 94.58 Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil $ 81.13

$ 85.47

$ 80.14

$ 96.81 Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil $ 84.23

$ 87.89

$ 82.36

$ 98.76 Crack Spreads:















Dated Brent (NYH) 2-1-1 $ 22.98

$ 46.68

$ 29.67

$ 40.26

WTI (Chicago) 4-3-1 $ 11.83

$ 28.32

$ 23.71

$ 31.56

LLS (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1 $ 19.82

$ 36.90

$ 29.13

$ 37.56

ANS (West Coast-LA) 4-3-1 $ 25.13

$ 33.11

$ 36.88

$ 41.64

ANS (West Coast-SF) 3-2-1 $ 25.96

$ 33.85

$ 36.89

$ 41.89 Crude Oil Differentials:















Dated Brent (foreign) less WTI $ 5.64

$ 6.11

$ 4.97

$ 6.68

Dated Brent less Maya (heavy, sour) $ 12.11

$ 17.42

$ 13.71

$ 13.95

Dated Brent less WTS (sour) $ 5.79

$ 7.26

$ 4.99

$ 6.98

Dated Brent less ASCI (sour) $ 6.11

$ 10.06

$ 5.73

$ 9.68

WTI less WCS (heavy, sour) $ 23.54

$ 29.30

$ 18.32

$ 21.30

WTI less Bakken (light, sweet) $ 1.48

$ (3.94)

$ (1.28)

$ (4.05)

WTI less Syncrude (light, sweet) $ 4.78

$ (1.38)

$ (0.91)

$ (3.04)

WTI less LLS (light, sweet) $ (2.53)

$ (2.65)

$ (2.48)

$ (2.22)

WTI less ANS (light, sweet) $ (5.63)

$ (5.07)

$ (4.70)

$ (4.17) Effective RIN basket price $ 4.78

$ 8.54

$ 7.02

$ 7.66 Natural gas (dollars per MMBTU) $ 2.92

$ 6.09

$ 2.66

$ 6.54

























Key Operating Information













Production (barrels per day ("bpd") in thousands) 884.9

947.5

918.3

937.1 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 878.2

939.0

909.4

925.1 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 80.8

86.4

329.0

337.7 Consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 1.04

$ 11.22

$ 7.29

$ 13.85 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 9.88

$ 19.78

$ 16.07

$ 22.00 Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 7.98

$ 7.71

$ 7.85

$ 7.39 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12)















Heavy 25 %

30 %

27 %

32 %

Medium 39 %

38 %

35 %

36 %

Light 18 %

18 %

20 %

18 %

Other feedstocks and blends 18 %

14 %

18 %

14 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput)















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 46 %

47 %

47 %

47 %

Distillate and distillate blendstocks 34 %

35 %

34 %

35 %

Lubes 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 19 %

17 %

18 %

17 %



Total yield 101 %

101 %

101 %

101 %

























PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

2023

2022 Supplemental Operating Information - East Coast Refining System (Delaware City and Paulsboro)













Production (bpd in thousands) 325.7

323.6

324.0

298.7 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 329.2

326.1

327.6

300.3 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 30.3

30.0

116.7

109.6 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 4.63

$ 17.58

$ 6.73

$ 14.69 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 11.29

$ 25.02

$ 13.82

$ 22.20 Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.35

$ 6.21

$ 5.69

$ 6.19 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 22 %

16 %

16 %

22 %

Medium 42 %

57 %

42 %

50 %

Light 12 %

8 %

17 %

8 %

Other feedstocks and blends 24 %

19 %

25 %

20 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 40 %

39 %

39 %

39 %

Distillates and distillate blendstocks 35 %

36 %

35 %

37 %

Lubes 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 21 %

21 %

22 %

20 %



Total yield 99 %

99 %

99 %

99 %

























Supplemental Operating Information - Mid-Continent (Toledo)













Production (bpd in thousands) 143.0

137.9

138.6

151.0 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 140.4

136.0

136.4

148.5 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 13.0

12.5

49.8

54.2 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ (1.08)

$ 10.82

$ 3.82

$ 12.93 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 6.94

$ 19.53

$ 12.47

$ 20.93 Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 6.48

$ 6.97

$ 7.01

$ 6.40 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Medium 42 %

38 %

39 %

36 %

Light 54 %

58 %

59 %

61 %

Other feedstocks and blends 4 %

4 %

2 %

3 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 52 %

50 %

50 %

51 %

Distillate and distillate blendstocks 40 %

36 %

37 %

36 %

Chemicals 4 %

3 %

4 %

5 %

Other 6 %

12 %

11 %

10 %



Total yield 102 %

101 %

102 %

102 %

























PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2023

2022

2023

2022 Supplemental Operating Information - Gulf Coast (Chalmette)













Production (bpd in thousands) 175.8

168.5

175.9

183.2 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 174.0

167.6

174.2

180.7 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 15.9

15.4

63.5

65.9 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 4.72

$ 7.17

$ 8.95

$ 11.39 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 10.89

$ 14.22

$ 15.36

$ 18.16 Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.31

$ 5.78

$ 5.52

$ 5.71 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 9 %

14 %

15 %

14 %

Medium 46 %

31 %

39 %

40 %

Light 21 %

35 %

26 %

29 %

Other feedstocks and blends 24 %

20 %

20 %

17 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 50 %

47 %

47 %

44 %

Distillate and distillate blendstocks 32 %

34 %

34 %

36 %

Chemicals 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

Other 18 %

19 %

19 %

20 %



Total yield 101 %

101 %

101 %

101 %

























Supplemental Operating Information - West Coast (Torrance and Martinez)













Production (bpd in thousands) 240.4

317.5

279.8

304.2 Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 234.6

309.3

271.2

295.6 Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 21.6

28.5

99.0

108.0 Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ (8.12)

$ 4.96

$ 6.45

$ 13.02 Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 8.93

$ 17.38

$ 20.99

$ 24.67 Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 14.56

$ 10.67

$ 12.30

$ 10.14 Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):















Heavy 55 %

67 %

60 %

68 %

Medium 29 %

21 %

22 %

19 %

Light 1 %

— %

1 %

— %

Other feedstocks and blends 15 %

12 %

17 %

13 %



Total throughput 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):















Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 47 %

54 %

56 %

56 %

Distillate and distillate blendstocks 31 %

35 %

30 %

32 %

Other 24 %

14 %

17 %

15 %



Total yield 102 %

103 %

103 %

103 %

























PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP GROSS REFINING MARGIN / GROSS REFINING MARGIN PER BARREL OF THROUGHPUT (Note 10) (Unaudited, in millions, except per barrel amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended













December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS $

per barrel of throughput

$

per barrel of throughput Calculation of consolidated gross margin:













Revenues $ 9,138.7

$ 113.14

$ 10,846.3

$ 125.55 Less: Cost of sales 9,054.7

112.10

9,877.2

114.33 Consolidated gross margin $ 84.0

$ 1.04

$ 969.1

$ 11.22 Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining margin:













Consolidated gross margin $ 84.0

$ 1.04

$ 969.1

$ 11.22

Add: PBFX operating expense 30.5

0.38

33.5

0.38

Add: PBFX depreciation expense 9.0

0.11

9.1

0.11

Less: Revenues of PBFX (96.8)

(1.20)

(96.9)

(1.12)

Add: Refinery operating expense 645.1

7.98

666.1

7.71

Add: Refinery depreciation expense 126.8

1.57

128.0

1.48 Gross refining margin $ 798.6

$ 9.88

$ 1,708.9

$ 19.78 Gross refining margin excluding special items $ 798.6

$ 9.88

$ 1,708.9

$ 19.78









































Year Ended

Year Ended













December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS $

per barrel of throughput

$

per barrel of throughput Calculation of consolidated gross margin:













Revenues $ 38,324.8

$ 116.48

$ 46,830.3

$ 138.69 Less: Cost of sales 35,926.2

109.19

42,151.7

124.84 Consolidated gross margin $ 2,398.6

$ 7.29

$ 4,678.6

$ 13.85 Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining margin:













Consolidated gross margin $ 2,398.6

$ 7.29

$ 4,678.6

$ 13.85

Add: PBFX operating expense 131.9

0.40

121.4

0.36

Add: PBFX depreciation expense 36.1

0.11

36.7

0.11

Less: Revenues of PBFX (384.1)

(1.17)

(369.3)

(1.09)

Add: Refinery operating expense 2,581.3

7.85

2,495.6

7.39

Add: Refinery depreciation expense 523.9

1.59

466.9

1.38 Gross refining margin $ 5,287.7

$ 16.07

$ 7,429.9

$ 22.00 Gross refining margin excluding special items $ 5,287.7

$ 16.07

$ 7,429.9

$ 22.00



























SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.