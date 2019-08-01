PBF Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today reported second quarter 2019 income from operations of $9.5 million as compared to income from operations of $422.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding special items, second quarter 2019 income from operations was $191.5 million as compared to income from operations of $264.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of quarter-end.

The company reported second quarter 2019 net loss of $21.6 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $32.2 million or $(0.27) per share. This compares to net income of $287.7 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $272.1 million or $2.37 per share for the second quarter 2018. Special items included in the second quarter 2019 results, which decreased net income by a net, after-tax loss of $133.8 million, or $1.10 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the second quarter 2019, excluding special items, was $101.1 million, or $0.83 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $160.2 million or $1.38 per share, for the second quarter 2018.

Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's Chairman and CEO, said, "PBF delivered a solid financial quarter and we completed 100% of our planned major maintenance for the year. While we did have extended turnaround downtime on the East Coast during the quarter, our refineries are well positioned to operate unimpeded for the remainder of the year." Mr. Nimbley continued, "In addition to the work completed on our existing assets, in June we announced our pending acquisition of the Martinez refinery. We are looking forward to closing the transaction by year-end and welcoming the Martinez employees to the PBF family."

Martinez Refinery Acquisition

On June 11, 2019, PBF announced that its subsidiary signed a definitive agreement to purchase the 157,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (the "Seller" or "Shell"). With the closing of the acquisition, PBF's total throughput capacity will increase to over one million barrels per day and its refining system will have a consolidated Nelson Complexity of 12.8.

Based on timing of close, the upfront acquisition price will be between $900.0 million and $1.0 billion. In addition to the upfront consideration, there are a number of unique transaction terms that drive incremental value for PBF and reduce our invested capital. The Martinez transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Drop-down transaction

On May 31, 2019, PBF Logistics LP completed the previously announced transaction to acquire the remaining fifty percent interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ("TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF for total consideration of approximately $200 million in cash.

TVPC owns the 189-mile San Joaquin Valley Pipeline system with a throughput capacity of approximately 110,000 barrels per day. The system is comprised of the M55, M1 and M70 pipelines which are the primary crude gathering and transportation lines that supply PBF Energy's Torrance refinery. The assets also include 11 pipeline stations with approximately one million barrels of combined storage capacity and truck unloading capability at two of the stations.

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A common stock on August 30, 2019, to holders of record as of August 15, 2019.

Outlook

For the third quarter 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 350,000 to 370,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 155,000 to 165,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 170,000 to 180,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 170,000 to 180,000 barrels per day.

For the full-year 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 330,000 to 350,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 180,000 to 190,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (loss), Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (loss) excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income (loss) per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, Income from operations excluding special items, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items and Adjusted EBITDA. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

PBF Energy's senior management will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 342-8591 or (203) 518-9713, conference ID: PBFQ219. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through August 15, 2019, by dialing (800) 723-5792 or (402) 220-2664.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the risks disclosed in PBF Logistics LP's SEC filings and any impact PBF Logistics LP may have on the company's credit rating, cost of funds, employees, customer and vendors; risk relating to the securities markets generally; risks associated with the Company's ability to consummate the pending Martinez Acquisition, the timing for the closing of such acquisition, and the Company's plans for financing such acquisition; and the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the company, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 6,560.0



$ 7,444.1



$ 11,776.2



$ 13,246.9



























Cost and expenses:

















Cost of products and other

5,955.8



6,452.5



10,165.0



11,584.6



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense as reflected below)

433.2



417.7



912.2



843.8



Depreciation and amortization expense

104.2



89.7



207.2



173.0

Cost of sales

6,493.2



6,959.9



11,284.4



12,601.4



General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below)

53.6



58.7



111.2



121.5



Depreciation and amortization expense

2.9



2.6



5.7



5.3



Loss on sale of assets

0.8



0.6



0.8



0.7

Total cost and expenses

6,550.5



7,021.8



11,402.1



12,728.9



























Income from operations

9.5



422.3



374.1



518.0



























Other income (expense):



















Change in fair value of catalyst leases

0.5



4.1



(2.6)



4.1



Interest expense, net

(42.1)



(43.4)



(81.6)



(86.6)



Other non-service components of net periodic benefit

cost



—



0.2



(0.1)



0.5

Income (loss) before income taxes

(32.1)



383.2



289.8



436.0

Income tax (benefit) expense

(10.5)



95.5



70.0



106.5

Net income (loss)

(21.6)



287.7



219.8



329.5



Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10.6



15.6



22.8



27.0

Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc.

stockholders

$ (32.2)



$ 272.1



$ 197.0



$ 302.5



























Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per

share:



















Basic

$ (0.27)



$ 2.41



$ 1.64



$ 2.70





Diluted

$ (0.27)



$ 2.37



$ 1.63



$ 2.66





Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic

119,181,845



112,875,813



119,885,386



111,853,774





Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted

119,181,845



116,409,273



122,020,444



115,749,927



























Dividends per common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.60



$ 0.60



























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted

fully-converted net income (loss) per

fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):



















Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (32.7)



$ 276.5



$ 198.8



$ 307.6





Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully

exchanged, fully diluted share

$ (0.27)



$ 2.37



$ 1.63



$ 2.66





Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

(Note 6)

120,388,170



116,409,273



122,020,444



115,749,927



























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





























RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME

(LOSS) AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET

INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

(Note 1)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc.

stockholders

$ (32.2)



$ 272.1



$ 197.0



$ 302.5



Less: Income allocated to participating securities

0.1



0.2



0.2



0.4

Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc.

stockholders - basic

(32.3)



271.9



196.8



302.1



Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interest (Note 2)

(0.5)



6.1



2.7



7.4



Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (Note 3)

0.1



(1.5)



(0.7)



(1.9)

Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (32.7)



$ 276.5



$ 198.8



$ 307.6



Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

182.0



(158.0)



(324.0)



(245.7)



Less: Recomputed income taxes on special items (Note

3)

(48.2)



41.7



85.7



64.9

Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding

special items

$ 101.1



$ 160.2



$ (39.5)



$ 126.8































Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy

Inc.

119,181,845



112,875,813



119,885,386



111,853,774

Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

1,206,325



1,838,196



1,206,325



2,681,980

Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

1,501,569



1,695,264



928,733



1,214,173

Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

121,889,739



116,409,273



122,020,444



115,749,927































Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully

exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 6)

$ (0.27)



$ 2.37



$ 1.63



$ 2.66



Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding

special items per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares

outstanding (Note 4, 6)

$ 0.83



$ 1.38



$ (0.33)



$ 1.10









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income from operations

$ 9.5



$ 422.3



$ 374.1



$ 518.0



Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

182.0



(158.0)



(324.0)



(245.7)

Income from operations excluding special items

$ 191.5



$ 264.3



$ 50.1



$ 272.3



See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

EBITDA AND EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL

ITEMS

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss)

$ (21.6)



$ 287.7



$ 219.8



$ 329.5

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

107.1



92.3



212.9



178.3

Add: Interest expense, net

42.1



43.4



81.6



86.6

Add: Income tax (benefit) expense

(10.5)



95.5



70.0



106.5

EBITDA



$ 117.1



$ 518.9



$ 584.3



$ 700.9

Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

182.0



(158.0)



(324.0)



(245.7)

EBITDA excluding special items

$ 299.1



$ 360.9



$ 260.3



$ 455.2















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended















June 30,

June 30, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED

EBITDA

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA

$ 117.1



$ 518.9



$ 584.3



$ 700.9

Add: Stock-based compensation





12.0



7.9



20.0



13.0

Add: Net non-cash change in fair value of catalyst

leases

(0.5)



(4.1)



2.6



(4.1)

Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (Note 4)

182.0



(158.0)



(324.0)



(245.7)

Adjusted EBITDA



$ 310.6



$ 364.7



$ 282.9



$ 464.1



See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























June 30,

December 31,









2019

2018 Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 204.1



$ 597.3



Inventories 2,314.4



1,865.8



Total assets 8,809.7



8,005.4



Total debt 2,030.7



1,933.7













Total equity 3,513.1



3,248.5



Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 3,578.0



$ 3,551.7



















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 37%



37%



Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 36%



35%



Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 34%



29%



Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 34%



27%











SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























Six Months Ended June 30,









2019

2018 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (27.4)



$ 307.9

Cash flows used in investing activities (501.9)



(365.2)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 136.1



(37.4)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (393.2)



(94.7)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 597.3



573.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 204.1



$ 478.3

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Revenues $ 6,551.9



$ 82.8



$ —



$ (74.7)



$ 6,560.0

Depreciation and amortization expense 95.3



8.9



2.9



—



107.1

Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 15) 23.7



37.8



(48.8)



(3.2)



9.5

Interest expense, net 0.9



12.5



28.7



—



42.1

Capital expenditures 235.9



4.0



1.4



—



241.3























Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Revenues $ 7,439.6



$ 68.1



$ —



$ (63.6)



$ 7,444.1

Depreciation and amortization expense 82.6



7.1



2.6



—



92.3

Income (loss) from operations (Note 15) 447.6



33.8



(54.7)



(4.4)



422.3

Interest expense, net 2.5



10.5



30.4



—



43.4

Capital expenditures (Note 17) 208.7



61.7



1.5



—



271.9























Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Revenues $ 11,760.6



$ 161.6



$ —



$ (146.0)



$ 11,776.2

Depreciation and amortization expense 189.6



17.6



5.7



—



212.9

Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 15) 413.2



72.0



(103.2)



(7.9)



374.1

Interest expense, net 1.4



24.6



55.6



—



81.6

Capital expenditures 483.0



15.2



3.7



—



501.9























Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Revenues $ 13,238.7



$ 132.8



$ —



$ (124.6)



$ 13,246.9

Depreciation and amortization expense 159.3



13.7



5.3



—



178.3

Income (loss) from operations (Note 15) 574.6



67.7



(115.9)



(8.4)



518.0

Interest expense, net 4.4



20.4



61.8



—



86.6

Capital expenditures (Note 17) 297.0



65.7



2.5



—



365.2













































Balance at June 30, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Total Assets (Note 14) $ 7,834.5



$ 959.6



$ 62.9



$ (47.3)



$ 8,809.7













































Balance at December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Total Assets (Note 16) $ 6,988.0



$ 956.4



$ 98.1



$ (37.1)



$ 8,005.4





















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables











































