PBF Energy Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today reported third quarter 2019 income from operations of $151.9 million as compared to income from operations of $286.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding special items, third quarter 2019 income from operations was $165.8 million as compared to income from operations of $232.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of quarter-end.

The company reported third quarter 2019 net income of $86.3 million and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $69.5 million or $0.57 per share. This compares to net income of $192.5 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $179.6 million or $1.50 per share for the third quarter 2018. Special items included in the third quarter 2019 results, which decreased net income by a net, after-tax loss of $10.2 million, or $0.09 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment and a gain on land sale at our Torrance refinery. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the third quarter 2019, excluding special items, was $80.1 million, or $0.66 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $135.6 million or $1.13 per share, for the third quarter 2018.

Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's Chairman and CEO, said, "PBF's strong results and operating cash flow in the third quarter reflects the benefit of our strategic decision to front-load our maintenance activity during the first half of 2019. All of our refineries operated well and we generated solid financial results despite a volatile market." Mr. Nimbley continued, "We have had a good start to the fourth quarter and I am excited to announce that our second Chalmette coker is in the start-up process and the project was completed on time and on budget. We continue to progress towards the closing of the Martinez refinery acquisition and are looking forward to welcoming the Martinez employees to the PBF family."

Martinez Refinery Acquisition

On June 11, 2019, PBF announced that its subsidiary signed a definitive agreement to purchase the 157,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (the "Seller" or "Shell"). With the closing of the acquisition, PBF's total throughput capacity will increase to over one million barrels per day and its refining system will have a consolidated Nelson Complexity of 12.8.

The Martinez transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A common stock on November 26, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2019.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 340,000 to 360,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 170,000 to 180,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 170,000 to 180,000 barrels per day.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, Income from operations excluding special items, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items and Adjusted EBITDA. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the risks disclosed in PBF Logistics LP's SEC filings and any impact PBF Logistics LP may have on the company's credit rating, cost of funds, employees, customer and vendors; risk relating to the securities markets generally; risks associated with the Company's ability to consummate the pending Martinez Acquisition, the timing for the closing of such acquisition, and the Company's plans for financing such acquisition; and the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the company, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the company.

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 6,430.5

$ 7,646.3

$ 18,206.7

$ 20,893.2





















Cost and expenses:













Cost of products and other 5,700.2

6,816.1

15,865.2

18,400.7 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation

and amortization expense as reflected below) 436.5

424.4

1,348.7

1,268.2 Depreciation and amortization expense 107.7

90.8

314.9

263.8 Cost of sales

6,244.4

7,331.3

17,528.8

19,932.7 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below) 64.7

69.9

175.9

191.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 2.1

2.6

7.8

7.9 Gain on sale of assets (32.6)

(43.8)

(31.8)

(43.1) Total cost and expenses 6,278.6

7,360.0

17,680.7

20,088.9





















Income from operations 151.9

286.3

526.0

804.3





















Other income (expense):















Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability —

7.8

—

7.8

Change in fair value of catalyst leases (3.8)

1.7

(6.4)

5.8

Interest expense, net (39.7)

(42.3)

(121.3)

(128.9)

Other non-service components of net periodic benefit

cost (0.1)

0.3

(0.2)

0.8 Income before income taxes 108.3

253.8

398.1

689.8 Income tax expense 22.0

61.3

92.0

167.8 Net income 86.3

192.5

306.1

522.0

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16.8

12.9

39.7

39.9 Net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders $ 69.5

$ 179.6

$ 266.4

$ 482.1





















Net income available to Class A common stock per share:















Basic $ 0.58

$ 1.53

$ 2.22

$ 4.24

Diluted $ 0.57

$ 1.50

$ 2.20

$ 4.16

Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic 119,921,346

117,029,486

119,897,504

113,597,970

Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 121,589,179

120,405,315

121,871,864

117,375,170





















Dividends per common share $ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.90

$ 0.90





















Adjusted fully-converted net income and adjusted fully-

converted net income per fully exchanged, fully diluted

shares outstanding (Note 1):















Adjusted fully-converted net income $ 69.9

$ 181.1

$ 268.7

$ 488.7

Adjusted fully-converted net income per fully

exchanged, fully diluted share $ 0.57

$ 1.50

$ 2.20

$ 4.16

Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

(Note 6) 121,589,179

120,405,315

121,871,864

117,375,170





















PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)





























RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO

ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME

AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET

INCOME EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS (Note 1)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc.

stockholders

$ 69.5



$ 179.6



$ 266.4



$ 482.1



Less: Income allocated to participating securities

0.2



0.2



0.4



0.6

Income available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders -

basic

69.3



179.4



266.0



481.5



Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest (Note 2)

0.9



2.4



3.6



9.8



Less: Income tax expense (Note 3)

(0.3)



(0.7)



(0.9)



(2.6)

Adjusted fully-converted net income

$ 69.9



$ 181.1



$ 268.7



$ 488.7



Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

47.0



(54.8)



(277.0)



(300.5)



Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

—



(7.8)



—



(7.8)



Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

(33.1)



(43.8)



(33.1)



(43.8)



Add: Early railcar return expense

—



44.6



—



44.6



Less: Recomputed income taxes on special items (Note

3)

(3.7)



16.3



82.0



81.2

Adjusted fully-converted net income excluding special

items

$ 80.1



$ 135.6



$ 40.6



$ 262.4































Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy

Inc.

119,921,346



117,029,486



119,897,504



113,597,970

Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

1,206,325



1,206,326



1,206,325



2,184,690

Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

461,508



2,169,503



768,035



1,592,510

Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

121,589,179



120,405,315



121,871,864



117,375,170































Adjusted fully-converted net income per fully

exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 6)

$ 0.57



$ 1.50



$ 2.20



$ 4.16



Adjusted fully-converted net income excluding special

items per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares

outstanding (Note 4, 6)

$ 0.66



$ 1.13



$ 0.33



$ 2.24









































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income from operations

$ 151.9



$ 286.3



$ 526.0



$ 804.3



Special Items (Note 4):

















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

47.0



(54.8)



(277.0)



(300.5)



Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

(33.1)



(43.8)



(33.1)



(43.8)



Add: Early railcar return expense

—



44.6



—



44.6

Income from operations excluding special items

$ 165.8



$ 232.3



$ 215.9



$ 504.6



PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions)





































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

AND EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 86.3



$ 192.5



$ 306.1



$ 522.0

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

109.8



93.4



322.7



271.7

Add: Interest expense, net

39.7



42.3



121.3



128.9

Add: Income tax expense

22.0



61.3



92.0



167.8

EBITDA



$ 257.8



$ 389.5



$ 842.1



$ 1,090.4

Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

47.0



(54.8)



(277.0)



(300.5)

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

—



(7.8)



—



(7.8)

Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

(33.1)



(43.8)



(33.1)



(43.8)

Add: Early railcar return expense

—



44.6



—



44.6

EBITDA excluding special items

$ 271.7



$ 327.7



$ 532.0



$ 782.9















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended















September 30,

September 30, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED

EBITDA

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA

$ 257.8



$ 389.5



$ 842.1



$ 1,090.4

Add: Stock-based compensation

8.4



5.6



28.4



18.6

Add: Net non-cash change in fair value of catalyst leases

3.8



(1.7)



6.4



(5.8)

Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (Note 4)

47.0



(54.8)



(277.0)



(300.5)

Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

(Note 4)

—



(7.8)



—



(7.8)

Adjusted EBITDA



$ 317.0



$ 330.8



$ 599.9



$ 794.9



PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























September 30,

December 31,









2019

2018 Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 536.3



$ 597.3



Inventories 2,130.4



1,865.8



Total assets 8,917.4



8,005.4



Total debt 2,064.3



1,933.7













Total equity 3,554.3



3,248.5



Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 3,629.4



$ 3,551.7



















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 37 %

37 %

Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 36 %

35 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 30 %

29 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 30 %

27 %











SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























Nine Months Ended September

30,









2019

2018 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 432.2



$ 720.2

Cash flows used in investing activities (593.5)



(419.8)

Cash flows provided by financing activities 100.3



185.8

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (61.0)



486.2

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 597.3



573.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 536.3



$ 1,059.2

















PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 6,422.1

$ 86.4

$ —

$ (78.0)

$ 6,430.5 Depreciation and amortization expense 98.7

9.0

2.1

—

109.8 Income (loss) from operations 169.8

44.4

(62.3)

—

151.9 Interest expense, net (0.7)

13.4

27.0

—

39.7 Capital expenditures 117.2

8.0

2.7

—

127.9





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 7,641.9

$ 70.6

$ —

$ (66.2)

$ 7,646.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 83.3

7.5

2.6

—

93.4 Income (loss) from operations (Note 15) 321.3

37.6

(67.9)

(4.7)

286.3 Interest expense, net 2.1

10.5

29.7

—

42.3 Capital expenditures 79.8

20.9

2.2

—

102.9





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 18,182.7

$ 248.0

$ —

$ (224.0)

$ 18,206.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 288.3

26.6

7.8

—

322.7 Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 15) 583.0

116.4

(165.5)

(7.9)

526.0 Interest expense, net 0.7

38.0

82.6

—

121.3 Capital expenditures 600.2

23.2

6.4

—

629.8





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 20,880.6

$ 203.4

$ —

$ (190.8)

$ 20,893.2 Depreciation and amortization expense 242.6

21.2

7.9

—

271.7 Income (loss) from operations (Note 15) 895.9

105.3

(183.8)

(13.1)

804.3 Interest expense, net 6.5

30.9

91.5

—

128.9 Capital expenditures (Note 17) 376.8

86.6

4.7

—

468.1









































Balance at September 30, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 14) $ 7,921.4

$ 1,010.3

$ 52.1

$ (66.4)

$ 8,917.4





















Balance at December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 16) $ 6,988.0

$ 956.4

$ 98.1

$ (37.1)

$ 8,005.4







































