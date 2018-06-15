PBF Energy to Attend the 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced today that the company's management will be attending the 2018 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference on June 19, 2018, taking place in New York, New York.

Company presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.