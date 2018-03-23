PBF Energy to Attend the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced today that the company's management will be attending the Scotia Howard Weil 2018 Energy Conference from March 25, to March 27, 2018, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Company presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.