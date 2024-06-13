PBF Energy to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

News provided by

PBF Energy Inc.

Jun 13, 2024, 13:36 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 18, 2024.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

Also from this source

PBF Energy Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Share

PBF Energy Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today reported first quarter 2024 income from operations of $145.1 million as compared to income from operations of $532.4 ...
PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics