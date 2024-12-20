PBF Energy to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

News provided by

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on January 6-8, 2025.

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.

Contacts:
Colin Murray (investors)
[email protected]
Tel: 973.455.7578

Michael C. Karlovich (media)
[email protected]
Tel: 973.455.8981

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

