PBF Energy to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

News provided by

PBF Energy Inc.

25 Aug, 2023, 13:07 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com.  The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy is also a 50% partner in the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture focused on the production of next generation sustainable fuels.

