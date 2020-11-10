PBF Holding Company LLC Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Holding Company LLC announced today that it has extended the deadline with respect to its offer to exchange $1,000,000,000 of its 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028 (new notes), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), for $1,000,000,000 of its issued and outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028, which are not registered under the Securities Act (old notes). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2020, unless further extended.

The exchange offer was scheduled to expire on November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time. As of 3:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 9, 2020, approximately $716,915,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 71.69%, of the old notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated October 14, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the related letter of transmittal.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the new notes for the old notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which we are making only through the exchange offer prospectus.

For copies of the exchange offer documents or additional information, please contact the Exchange Agent, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, at:

c/o DB Services Americas, Inc.

Attn: Reorg Dept

5022 Gate Parkway, Suite 200

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Tel: (877) 843-9767

