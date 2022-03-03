PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages

PBF Logistics LP

Mar 03, 2022, 11:08 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announces availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages.  The packages are available online and may be accessed at:

https://www.partnerdatalink.com/pbflogistics.

As of March 2, 2022, PBFX is in the process of mailing the 2021 tax packages to unitholders.

PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

