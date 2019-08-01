PBF Logistics Increases Quarterly Distribution to $0.5150 per Unit and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX, the "Partnership") today announced second quarter 2019 net income attributable to the limited partners of $22.2 million, or $0.37 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of approximately $17.7 million, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $42.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $48.3 million and distributable cash flow of $34.1 million. Included in reported results for the second quarter are $5.8 million, or $0.10 per common unit, of expenses related to the Torrance Valley Pipeline Company acquisition, non-cash unit-based compensation and environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals.

"During the second quarter, PBF Logistics' assets operated well and we are currently seeing increased demand at several of our East Coast terminaling and storage facilities. We successfully delivered incremental growth through the completion of the TVPC acquisition and remain committed to the Partnership's continued development by executing our three-pronged growth strategy," said PBF Logistics GP LLC Executive Vice President Matt Lucey. "Additionally, with the anticipated early start to our processing and storage agreement with Maersk, we are seeing the initial moves by market participants in preparation for the IMO fuel specification implementation on January 1, 2020."

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership had approximately $264.9 million of liquidity, including approximately $20.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and access to approximately $244.9 million under its revolving credit facility.

Agreement for production and storage of 0.5% sulphur fuel on the U.S. East Coast

On February 14, 2019, PBF Logistics announced an agreement with A.P. Moller - Maersk ("Maersk") to source and PBFX to process crude oil at CPI Operations LLC, a PBF Logistics LP terminal facility ("East Coast Storage assets") in New Jersey, United States. The processing and storage arrangement is expected to commence on October 1, 2019, approximately two months earlier than originally anticipated.

The agreement enables Maersk Oil Trading to supply IMO 2020-compliant 0.5% marine fuel to its customers on the US East Coast. Annual production will be around 1.25 million metric tonnes (mt), the equivalent of approximately 10% of A.P. Moller - Maersk's annual fuel demand.

About the TVPC Transaction

On May 31, 2019, PBF Logistics completed the previously announced transaction to acquire the remaining fifty percent interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ("TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for total consideration of approximately $200.0 million, an eight times acquisition multiple.

The acquisition of TVPC by the Partnership immediately doubles its position in one of its core assets and is immediately accretive to distributable cash flow.

PBF Logistics Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.5150 per common unit. The distribution is payable on August 30, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). All of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PBFX Reconciliation of Amounts under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to annualized run-rate EBITDA (unaudited, in millions)

Reconciliation of fifty percent TVPC acquired interest, inclusive of the amendment to the M70 services agreement, estimated annualized run-rate Net Income to annualized run-rate EBITDA:





TVPC Acquisition Annualized run-rate net income

$ 15.5

Add: Depreciation and amortization expense



5.5

Add: Interest expense, net and other financing costs



4.0

Annualized run-rate EBITDA

$ 25.0



Due to the forward-looking nature of annualized run-rate EBITDA, information to reconcile annualized run-rate EBITDA to annualized run-rate cash flow from operating activities is not available as management is unable to project working capital changes for future periods at this time.

Due to the forward-looking nature of forecasted and long-term, consolidated run-rate EBITDA and distributable cash flow, information to reconcile long-term, consolidated run-rate EBITDA, distributable cash flow and coverage ratios to long-term, consolidated run-rate net income and cash flow from operating activities is not available as management is unable to project financing terms and working capital changes for future periods at this time.

The Partnership defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. The Partnership defines EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense attributable to PBFX, which excludes results of acquisitions from affiliates of PBF Energy prior to the effective dates of such transactions. The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of the Partnership's condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

the Partnership's operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to the Partnership's unitholders;

the Partnership's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.

The Partnership believes that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing the Partnership's financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating the Partnership's ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. The Partnership believes that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of the Partnership's assets and the cash the Partnership's business is generating. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in the Partnership's industry, the Partnership's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined under the federal securities laws) made by the Partnership and its management. Such statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and projections, including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the securities markets generally, the impact of adverse market conditions impacting PBFX's logistics and other assets, the possibility that the Partnership may not consummate any pending acquisitions, the Partnership's plans for financing any pending acquisitions, and other risks inherent in PBFX's business. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see PBFX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect information, facts and circumstances only as of the date they are made. The Partnership assumes no responsibility or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Factors Affecting Comparability

The following tables present our results of operations, related operational information and reconciliations of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow (all as defined below) of PBFX for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. The financial information presented contains the financial results of PBFX and the Development Assets (as defined below) prior to the Development Assets Acquisition (as defined below) on July 31, 2018.

On April 24, 2019, we entered into a Contribution Agreement with PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC"), pursuant to which PBF LLC contributed to us all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of TVP Holding Company LLC ("TVP Holding"), which held the remaining 50% equity interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ("TVPC"), for total consideration of $200.0 million (the "TVPC Acquisition"). Subsequent to the closing of the TVPC Acquisition on May 31, 2019, we own 100% of the equity interest in TVPC, and we no longer record a noncontrolling interest related to our ownership of TVPC.

On February 28, 2019, we closed on an Equity Restructuring Agreement with PBF LLC and PBF Logistics GP, our general partner, pursuant to which PBFX's incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") held by PBF LLC were canceled and converted into 10,000,000 newly issued PBFX common units (the "IDR Restructuring"). Subsequent to the closing of the IDR Restructuring, no distributions were made to PBF LLC with respect to the IDRs, and the newly issued PBFX common units are entitled to normal distributions.

On October 1, 2018, we acquired Crown Point International LLC's wholly-owned subsidiary, CPI Operations LLC (the "East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition"), whose assets include a storage facility with approximately four million barrels of multi-use storage capacity, an Aframax-capable marine facility, a rail facility, a truck terminal, equipment, contracts and certain other idled assets located on the Delaware River near Paulsboro, New Jersey (collectively, the "East Coast Storage Assets"). Additionally, the East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition includes an earn-out provision related to an existing commercial agreement with a third party, based on the results of restarting certain of the acquired idled assets, which are expected to be restarted in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On July 31, 2018, we acquired from PBF LLC, a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc., all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of: Toledo Rail Logistics Company LLC, whose assets consist of a loading and unloading rail facility located at PBF Holding Company LLC's ("PBF Holding") Toledo Refinery (the "Toledo Rail Products Facility"); Chalmette Logistics Company LLC, whose assets consist of a truck loading rack facility (the "Chalmette Truck Rack") and a rail yard facility (the "Chalmette Rosin Yard"), both of which are located at PBF Holding's Chalmette Refinery; Paulsboro Terminaling Company LLC, whose assets consist of a lube oil terminal facility located at PBF Holding's Paulsboro Refinery (the "Paulsboro Lube Oil Terminal"); and DCR Storage and Loading Company LLC, whose assets consist of an ethanol storage facility located at PBF Holding's Delaware City Refinery (the "Delaware Ethanol Storage Facility" and collectively with the Toledo Rail Products Facility, the Chalmette Truck Rack, the Chalmette Rosin Yard, and the Paulsboro Lube Oil Terminal, the "Development Assets") (the "Development Assets Acquisition"). In connection with the Development Assets Acquisition, we entered into various commercial agreements with PBF Holding and assumed an existing commercial agreement with a third party.

On April 16, 2018, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PBF Logistics Products Terminals LLC ("PLPT"), completed the purchase of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee, which include product tanks, pipeline connections to the Colonial Pipeline Company and Plantation Pipe Line Company pipeline systems and truck loading facilities (the "Knoxville Terminals") from Cummins Terminals, Inc. (the "Knoxville Terminals Purchase").

The Development Assets Acquisition was a transfer between entities under common control. Accordingly, PBFX's financial information contained herein has been retrospectively adjusted to include the historical results of the Development Assets as if they were owned by the Partnership for all periods presented. The results of the Development Assets are included in the Transportation and Terminaling segment.

As a result of the factors above, the information included in the following tables is not necessarily comparable on a year-over-year basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. We define EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense attributable to PBFX, which excludes the results of acquisitions from PBF LLC prior to the effective dates of such transactions. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. We define distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We use distributable cash flow to calculate a measure we refer to as our coverage ratio. Our coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by our total distribution declared. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

While EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, they are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. We believe that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and it provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. However, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are reconciled to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Earnings Release Tables included herein.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because they may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting their utility.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue (a):















Affiliate $ 74,656

$ $ 63,785



$ 145,988



$ 124,649

Third-party 8,094



4,314



15,607



8,190 Total revenue 82,750



68,099



161,595



132,839















Costs and expenses:















Operating and maintenance expenses (a) 28,553



20,724



58,469



40,604

General and administrative expenses 7,580



6,488



13,590



10,779

Depreciation and amortization 8,854



7,091



17,575



13,734 Total costs and expenses 44,987



34,303



89,634



65,117















Income from operations 37,763



33,796



71,961



67,722















Other expense:















Interest expense, net (11,216)



(10,029)



(22,129)



(19,614)

Amortization of loan fees and debt premium (446)



(396)



(895)



(759)

Accretion on discounted liabilities (773)



—



(1,533)



— Net income 25,328



23,371



47,404



47,349

Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor —



(1,084)



—



(2,363)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g) 3,162



4,363



7,881



8,385 Net income attributable to the partners 22,166



20,092



39,523



41,327

Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder (h) —



3,415



—



6,370 Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders $ 22,166



$ 16,677



$ 39,523



$ 34,957















Net income per limited partner unit (i):















Common units - basic $ 0.37



$ 0.39



$ 0.72



$ 0.83

Common units - diluted 0.37



0.39



0.72



0.83















Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding (i):















Common units - basic 60,279,287



42,231,119



54,748,755



42,176,202

Common units - diluted 60,364,347



42,294,616



54,776,257



42,190,136

















Cash distribution declared per unit (e) $ 0.5150



$ 0.4950



$ 1.0250



$ 0.9850















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



PBF Logistics

Development Assets*

Consolidated Results Revenue:











Affiliate

$ 63,785



$ —



$ 63,785 Third-party

3,613



701



4,314 Total revenue

67,398



701



68,099













Costs and expenses:











Operating and maintenance expenses

19,111



1,613



20,724 General and administrative expenses

6,488



—



6,488 Depreciation and amortization

6,919



172



7,091 Total costs and expenses

32,518



1,785



34,303













Income (loss) from operations

34,880



(1,084)



33,796













Other expense:











Interest expense, net

(10,029)



—



(10,029) Amortization of loan fees and debt premium

(396)



—



(396) Net income (loss)

24,455



(1,084)



23,371 Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor

—



(1,084)



(1,084) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g)

4,363



—



4,363 Net income attributable to the partners

20,092



—



20,092 Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder

3,415



—



3,415 Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders

$ 16,677



$ —



$ 16,677













See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

*Reflects the results of the Development Assets prior to our acquisition on July 31, 2018.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2018



PBF Logistics

Development Assets*

Consolidated Results Revenue:











Affiliate

$ 124,649



$ —



$ 124,649 Third-party

6,788



1,402



8,190 Total revenue

131,437



1,402



132,839













Costs and expenses:











Operating and maintenance expenses

37,159



3,445



40,604 General and administrative expenses

10,779



—



10,779 Depreciation and amortization

13,414



320



13,734 Total costs and expenses

61,352



3,765



65,117













Income (loss) from operations

70,085



(2,363)



67,722













Other expense:











Interest expense, net

(19,614)



—



(19,614) Amortization of loan fees and debt premium

(759)



—



(759) Net income (loss)

49,712



(2,363)



47,349 Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor

—



(2,363)



(2,363) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g)

8,385



—



8,385 Net income attributable to the partners

41,327



—



41,327 Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder

6,370



—



6,370 Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders

$ 34,957



$ —



$ 34,957













See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

*Reflects the results of the Development Assets prior to our acquisition on July 31, 2018.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except as indicated)























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Transportation and Terminaling Segment

















Terminals

















Total throughput (barrels per day ("bpd")) (b)(d)



275,076



268,430



262,772



255,973 Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per

month)



2,185,882



1,589,784



2,300,813



1,869,693 Pipelines

















Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)



161,809



166,900



154,520



159,868 Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per

month)



1,500,714



1,574,740



1,338,769



1,555,930



















Storage Segment

















Storage capacity reserved (average shell capacity

barrels per month)



8,053,983



4,412,673



7,993,338



4,445,714















Cash Flow Information:













Net cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities $ 17,677



$ 22,402



$ 55,886



$ 65,327 Investing activities (3,932)



(61,718)



(15,152)



(65,671) Financing activities (10,191)



36,988



(40,642)



361 Net change in cash



$ 3,554



$ (2,328)



$ 92



$ 17















Other Financial Information:













EBITDA attributable to PBFX (c) $ 42,534



$ 36,070



$ 79,356



$ 72,387 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 48,336



$ 39,402



$ 91,293



$ 77,036 Distributable cash flow (c) $ 34,123



$ 28,100



$ 59,536



$ 54,346 Quarterly distribution declared per unit (e) $ 0.5150



$ 0.4950



$ 1.0250



$ 0.9850 Distributions (e):













Common units $ 32,398



$ 22,800



$ 64,481



$ 43,770 IDR holder - PBF LLC (h) —



3,415



—



6,370 Total distributions $ 32,398



$ 26,215



$ 64,481



$ 50,140 Coverage ratio (c)



1.05x

1.07x

0.92x

1.08x Capital expenditures, including the Knoxville Terminals

Purchase

$ 3,932



$ 61,718



$ 15,152



$ 65,671



















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)



June 30,

December 31, Balance Sheet Information:

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents (f) $ 20,000

$ 19,908 Property, plant and equipment, net 855,958

862,117 Total assets 959,573

956,353 Total debt (f) 769,219

673,324 Total liabilities 852,579

763,163 Partners' equity 106,994

23,718 Noncontrolling interest (g) —

169,472 Total liabilities and equity 959,573

956,353







See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

















PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and

distributable cash flow (c):













Net Income $ 25,328



$ 23,371



$ 47,404



$ 47,349 Interest expense, net 11,216



10,029



22,129



19,614 Amortization of loan fees and debt premium 446



396



895



759 Accretion on discounted liabilities 773



—



1,533



— Depreciation and amortization 8,854



7,091



17,575



13,734 EBITDA 46,617



40,887



89,536



81,456 Less: Predecessor EBITDA —



(912)



—



(2,043) Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g) 4,083



5,729



10,180



11,112 EBITDA attributable to PBFX 42,534



36,070



79,356



72,387 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 3,387



2,663



4,351



3,497 Cash interest (11,290)



(10,049)



(22,426)



(19,629) Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX (508)



(584)



(1,745)



(1,909) Distributable cash flow $ 34,123



$ 28,100



$ 59,536



$ 54,346















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities

to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 17,677



$ 22,402



$ 55,886



$ 65,327

Change in operating assets and liabilities 21,111



11,119



15,872



12



Interest expense, net 11,216



10,029



22,129



19,614



Non-cash unit-based compensation expense (3,387)



(2,663)



(4,351)



(3,497)

EBITDA 46,617



40,887



89,536



81,456



Less: Predecessor EBITDA —



(912)



—



(2,043)



Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g) 4,083



5,729



10,180



11,112

EBITDA attributable to PBFX 42,534



36,070



79,356



72,387



Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 3,387



2,663



4,351



3,497



Cash interest (11,290)



(10,049)



(22,426)



(19,629)



Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX (508)



(584)



(1,745)



(1,909)

Distributable cash flow $ 34,123



$ 28,100



$ 59,536



$ 54,346















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA (c):













Net income $ 25,328



$ 23,371



$ 47,404



$ 47,349 Interest expense, net 11,216



10,029



22,129



19,614 Amortization of loan fees and debt premium 446



396



895



759 Accretion on discounted liabilities 773



—



1,533



— Depreciation and amortization 8,854



7,091



17,575



13,734 EBITDA 46,617



40,887



89,536



81,456 Less: Predecessor EBITDA —



(912)



—



(2,043) Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g) 4,083



5,729



10,180



11,112 EBITDA attributable to PBFX 42,534



36,070



79,356



72,387 Acquisition and transaction costs 955



669



3,108



1,152 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 3,387



2,663



4,351



3,497 East Coast Terminals environmental remediation costs 1,460



—



3,596



— PNGPC tariff true-up adjustments —



—



882



— Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,336



$ 39,402



$ 91,293



$ 77,036















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables