The exchange offer was scheduled to expire May 4, 2018 at 12:00 a.m., New York City time. As of 1:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 3, 2018 approximately $93,021,000 in aggregate principal amount, or 53.2%, of the old notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated April 4, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the related letter of transmittal.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the new notes for the old notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which we are making only through the exchange offer prospectus.

For copies of the exchange offer documents or additional information, please contact the Exchange Agent, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, at:

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

c/o DB Services Americas, Inc.

5022 Gate Parkway, Suite 200

Jacksonville, Florida 32256

Attn: Reorg Dept

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-lp-announces-extension-of-exchange-offer-for-6-875-senior-notes-due-2023--300642487.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

Related Links

http://www.pbflogistics.com

