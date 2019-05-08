PBF Logistics to attend 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be meeting with investors and industry analysts on May 14 to May 15, 2019, at the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference.

The partnership's meeting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Logistics LP website at www.pbflogistics.com.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

