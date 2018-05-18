PBF Logistics to attend MLPA 2018 Investor Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be meeting with investors and industry analysts on May 23 to May 24, 2018, at the 2018 Master Limited Partnership Association ("MPLA") conference in Orlando, Florida. 

The partnership's meeting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Logistics LP website at www.pbflogistics.com.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

