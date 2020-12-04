PBF Logistics to attend Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

News provided by

PBF Logistics LP

Dec 04, 2020, 16:30 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium on December 8, 2020. 

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

Also from this source

PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 per Unit...

PBF Logistics to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics