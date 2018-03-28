PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

News provided by

PBF Logistics LP

Mar 28, 2018, 16:51 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2018 on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding first quarter results and other business matters on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9176 or (785) 424-1667, conference ID: PBFXQ118. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through May 17, 2018, by dialing (800) 839-1337 or (402) 220-0489.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-first-quarter-2018-earnings-results-300621331.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

Related Links

http://www.pbflogistics.com

Also from this source

Mar 16, 2018, 16:40 ET PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages

Feb 23, 2018, 10:11 ET PBF Logistics Filed 2017 Form 10-K

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

News provided by

PBF Logistics LP

Mar 28, 2018, 16:51 ET