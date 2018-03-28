PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9176 or (785) 424-1667, conference ID: PBFXQ118. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through May 17, 2018, by dialing (800) 839-1337 or (402) 220-0489.

About PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

