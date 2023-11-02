PBI Enhances Portfolio Management with Integration of 7 Chord' BondDroid Fixed Income Pricing

News provided by

7 Chord Inc

02 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PBI, an award-winning provider of Investment Management System, Enterprise Data Management and Managed Services to nearly 200 top-tier Asset Managers, Allocators and third party providers, has announced today it has integrated 7 Chord's near real-time, delayed, and end-of-day bond prices for Corporate, Sovereign and Government bonds within PBI's Investment Management System, which includes OMS, PMS and EDM.

BondDroid AI, 7 Chord's award-wining real-time pricing engine, processes 100 million + data points per day, including firm and indicative quotes, post-trade levels, as well as a variety of macro and country risk factors. This data is distilled into actionable risk-neutral bid, ask and mid prices, yields and option-adjusted spreads with both speed and precision unattainable for a human trader or evaluator in today's highly volatile markets.

Harnessing the power of adaptable AI, BondDroid® provides market participants access to highly accurate levels, with 95%+ very close to the next executed level, even for thinly traded bonds. Moreover, BondDroid delivers an unparalleled level of transparency in its systematic pricing, quantitative methods, and inputs, thereby allowing the end user to better interpret and act on the information.

Clients of PBI can now use BondDroid prices to support a variety of workflows across the entire Order/Trade management cycle, including optimizing and rebalancing their portfolio, managing transaction costs pre- and post-trade, identifying booking mistakes and outliers, measuring risk, and setting limits.

"In a rapidly evolving landscape where AI is reshaping evaluated pricing, PBI's solution offers comprehensive functionality to address the complexities of pricing and valuation requirements. PBI is enabling the clients to access complex pricing by integrating with BondDroid Fixed Income Pricing to provide better portfolio management tools to stay ahead." commented Sumit Mahajan, Chief Product Officer at PBI.

Kristina Fan, CEO and Co-Founder of 7 Chord continued "We are excited to partner with PBI. While 7 Chord brings to the table the best-in-class AI pricing solution, the PBI suite of Portfolio, Order, and Data Management Services will help their clients act on the information and gain market advantage."

About PBI

PBI empowers the most sophisticated Investment Managers and owners to take control of their business operations and infrastructure.  With over 25 years of experience and technology development, PBI's integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts enable greater operational efficiency, reduced cost, and enhanced security. PBI offers market leading Order and Portfolio Management functionality, Enterprise Data Management solutions and advisory services, alongside world class Managed Services for project, consultancy, and end to end user support.

With the most configurable solutions, PBI's platforms can be specifically tailored to your unique business needs. Nearly 200  top-tier alternative and traditional Asset Managers and investors have trusted PBI's technology and services for over 25 years. More details can be found at www.portfoliobi.com

Portfolio BI, Inc.
[email protected] 

About 7 Chord

7 Chord, Inc. is an independent provider of predictive pricing and analytics. 7 Chord is a maker of BondDroid® AI, a real-time dynamic pricing engine that helps buyers and sellers of investable assets make informed profit-maximizing decisions by providing them with highly accurate market-relevant prices. BondDroid has streamed over 11 trillion prices to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, predominantly in fixed income. It runs 22 hours, 5 days a week, with the team providing "follow-the-sun" service to our clients around the globe. Optimized for the live trading environment, BondDroid can also be installed behind the client's firewall as a customizable software package that extracts highly accurate pricing signals from the public, vendor, and proprietary data without it ever leaving a client's corporate environment. More details can be found at www.7-chord.com.

7 Chord Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE 7 Chord Inc

Also from this source

Bonds.com Selects 7 Chord, Inc. as AI Partner and Data Distribution Agent

bonds.com, a leading institutional client network and trading platform for Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Market Corporate and Sovereign...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.