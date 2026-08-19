PBI-Gordon Builds on Legacy of Turf Innovation and Industry Partnership

Company's products continue to support premier golf courses as the company advances solutions for today's turf professionals

SHAWNEE, Kan., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PBI-Gordon Corporation is continuing its longstanding commitment to the turf professionals who keep golf courses healthy, resilient and tournament-ready through its Platinum Agronomic Sponsorship of the 2026 BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

As Bellerive's grounds crew prepares for one of golf's premier events, PBI-Gordon is proud to support the professionals responsible for delivering championship-level playing conditions. The partnership reflects a broader commitment that has defined PBI-Gordon for nearly 80 years: championing turf professionals through product innovation, technical expertise, education and industry partnerships.

"Supporting the Bellerive grounds crew is a great example of how we show up for the industry, but our commitment goes far beyond a single event. We're focused on listening to turf professionals, understanding the challenges they face and developing solutions that help them succeed," said Jackie Applegate, President & Chief Executive Officer of PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc.

PBI-Gordon's longstanding presence in golf provides a window into the evolving demands facing golf course superintendents. According to company data, every course that has hosted a premier golf tournament over the past three years has used at least one PBI-Gordon product, demonstrating the role the company's solutions play in some of the industry's most demanding environments.

From the introduction of Trimec® herbicide in 1947 to today's portfolio of herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators, PBI-Gordon has continued to evolve its solutions alongside the needs of turf professionals. The company is investing in the development of new and improved products designed to help professionals address increasingly complex challenges across the golf, turf and ornamental markets.

"Preparing Bellerive for a championship of this caliber takes an incredible amount of planning, expertise and attention to detail. Having partners who understand the challenges turf professionals face and are committed to supporting the industry is incredibly valuable," said Nick White, CGCS, Director of Agronomy, Bellerive Country Club.

The BMW Championship sponsorship is the latest example of PBI-Gordon's continued investment in the golf and turf community. Through relationships with golf course superintendents, product development, technical support and industry education, the company remains focused on helping turf professionals meet the demands of today while preparing for what comes next.

"For nearly eight decades, our role has been to champion the people who are out there every day solving real-world turf challenges. We're proud of the legacy we've built, but we're equally focused on what's ahead and how we can continue to deliver innovative solutions that make their jobs easier and help them achieve better results," said Applegate.

About PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc.

PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc. has been headquartered in the Kansas City metro area since 1947 and is 100 percent employee-owned. It is the parent company to four subsidiaries which develop, manufacture, and market leading products for Turf and Ornamental Industries (PBI-Gordon Corporation), Farm, Home, Lawn & Garden (Gordon's), Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals (Pegasus Laboratories and TriviumVet), and Companion Animal Nutritional Supplements and Grooming Supplies (PetAg).

SOURCE PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc.