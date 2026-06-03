PBI-Gordon Companies Names Kent Luther Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations for Pegasus Laboratories

Animal health commercial leader brings more than 30 years of sales, marketing, channel, and strategic account experience to support Pegasus Laboratories' next phase of growth

SHAWNEE, Kan., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc. announced that Kent Luther has joined Pegasus Laboratories as Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations. In this role, Luther reports to Joyce J. Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pegasus, and serves as a member of the Pegasus leadership team.

Luther's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic leadership additions at Pegasus Laboratories as PBI-Gordon Companies advances its multi-year strategic growth plan which has delivered nearly 60% sales growth and approximately 150% increased investment in research and development. As PBI-Gordon continues to advance its leadership position in the animal health market, Luther's hire strengthens the commercial engine needed to bring Pegasus Laboratories' expanding product pipeline to market and deepen its presence with customers.

Luther brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across sales, marketing, strategic accounts, and channel development in the animal health industry, with both domestic and international market expertise.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Pet Health Veterinary Sales at Elanco, where he led a nationwide sales organization overseeing a comprehensive product portfolio. In this role, he drove growth within the veterinary channel by expanding the sales force, strengthening strategic partnerships, successfully launching new products, and enhancing employee engagement.

"Kent is a proven commercial leader with deep animal health experience and a strong track record of building high-performing teams, strengthening customer partnerships, and delivering growth," said Joyce J. Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pegasus Laboratories. "As PBI-Gordon Companies accelerates its strategic growth plan, Kent's experience scaling large commercial organizations and launching innovative products makes him exactly the right leader to expand Pegasus Laboratories' commercial capabilities and continue to drive our next phase of growth."

As Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations, Luther will be responsible for commercial strategy, revenue growth, sales execution, and organizational leadership across the subsidiary. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to strengthen customer relationships, optimize go-to-market strategies, and support Pegasus Laboratories' long-term growth objectives. His collaborative, customer-focused leadership style and commitment to talent development align with PBI-Gordon's culture as a 100% employee-owned company, where investing in people is central to long-term performance.

Pegasus Laboratories, a subsidiary of PBI-Gordon Companies, develops and manufactures veterinary pharmaceuticals and supplements and also operates as a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization for the animal health industry.

About PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc.

PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc. has been in business in the Kansas City metro area since 1947 and is 100 percent employee-owned. It is the parent company to four subsidiaries which develop, manufacture, and market leading products for Turf and Ornamental Industries (PBI-Gordon Corporation), Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals (Pegasus Laboratories and TriviumVet), and Companion Animal Nutritional Supplements and Grooming Supplies (PetAg).

About Pegasus Laboratories

Founded in 1986, Pegasus is a specialty animal health company dedicated to treating chronic conditions in cats, dogs, and horses and is owned by PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc. Pegasus offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceuticals, nutritional therapeutics and supplements as well as surgical and wound care products under the PRN® Pharmacal and Sē•Qual™ brands.

In addition to its animal health products, Pegasus operates as aa full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing, and turn-key technical services its FDA-registered facility that complies with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs).

SOURCE PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc.