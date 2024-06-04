PBK Announces Brett Shwery as Chief Creative Officer

Brett Shwery joins PBK to oversee creative strategy and culture

HOUSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PBK, a nationally acclaimed architectural planning and design firm, today announced that Brett Shwery will now serve as its Chief Creative Officer. In the role, Shwery will lead the company's creative strategic business objectives and culture as it continues expanding to better serve its clients.

Shwery will oversee marketplace visibility, staff engagement, human capital, company innovation, thought leadership, media and branding.

"It's an honor to leverage decades of experience to help create innovative solutions for our clients," Brett Shwery said. "I'm eager to join the PBK team and advance the company's dynamic, client-focused mission."

Shwery has worked in domestic and global roles across the industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at AECOM, where he led the Interior Design practice and oversaw the growth, development and design vision in collaboration with multiple market sectors, disciplines and geographies. He also spent nearly two decades with HOK, where he served as Senior Vice President overseeing design excellence and process development across the architecture, interiors and engineering disciplines.

"I'm thoroughly excited for Brett to join PBK," says Eric Dinges, CEO of PBK. "His years of national and global experience will bring an added perspective to PBK that will help drive client-centered solutions and enhance our innovative culture across the firm."

Shwery has received numerous local, national and global awards, recognitions and commendations for his work in the design and construction industry.

About PBK

For over four decades, PBK has served as an award-winning pioneer for architectural and engineering design solutions for clients in education, sports, civic and healthcare. With more than 900 professionals across 28 offices, the firm embraces a unique business culture that prioritizes customer service and approaches each project without preconceived notions to deliver custom solutions that effectively address the unique needs of each client. For more information: pbk.com .

