PBO Advisory Group Deploys Technology-Based Solution To Help Employees With Child Care Challenges

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to solve the challenge families are facing with juggling work and Child Care responsibilities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego-based PBO Advisory Group will now provide its employees with access to priority Child Care enrollments in facilities near their work or homes. PBO Advisory Group announced today its partnership with TOOTRiS, making Child Care an important employee benefit, alongside long-standing benefits like health insurance and vacation days.

"In order for us to move forward from these very difficult past few months we have to give even greater consideration to the challenges our employees are facing. Even in normal times, many of our employees find it difficult to balance their work and family priorities, particularly those with young children," said Mike Ford, Managing Director of PBO Advisory Group, which provides outsourced accounting, financial and compliance services and strategic business consulting to its clients. "Family should always come first. And if we can help make that part of their lives a bit easier by partnering with TOOTRiS and providing Child Care resources, then we know they will be more productive in their work life as well."

As companies in every sector begin to reopen, with many reimagining their business model, 74 percent of parents say their work productivity is being impacted by Child Care problems. Employers who recognize the need to support their workforce to solve their Child Care challenges are partnering with TOOTRiS to support Child Care as an extension to their benefits program.

TOOTRiS, the fastest growing tech-enabled service provider connecting parents to high-quality Child Care, will provide PBO Advisory Group employees with the ability to secure enrollment in one of the thousands of Child Care providers in the TOOTRiS network, along with dedicated support and subsidy assistance.

"Our economy will not confidently get back on track until people in the workforce are comfortable with their Child Care options," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. "Businesses like PBO Advisory Group recognize that they need to be part of the solution by providing Child Care as part of their benefits package. But Child Care-as-a-Benefit is not just a short-term fix, it will fast become an important permanent tool for recruiting and retaining talent."

Each year $3 billion in revenue is lost due to employee absenteeism from lack of Child Care. And employee turnover from Child Care problems costs an employer up to 150 percent of their annual salary. In San Diego, a family of four will generally spend 40 percent of its annual budget on Child Care.

With TOOTRiS, employers can provide Child Care-as-a-Benefit that offers working parents the tools and support they need to stay focused and perform their best.

ABOUT PBO ADVISORY GROUP

PBO Advisory Group delivers strategic business consulting, outsourced accounting services and day-to-day operational support to start-ups, emerging, public, private, government, and non-profit organizations. We fill the gaps in your in-house teams or serve as your entire department, onsite or remotely. Our core services include outsourced accounting, compliance, businesses advisory, and human resources. PBO Advisory works with you to learn the unique aspects of your organization. Our engagements with clients often become long-term business relationships in which our group is an integral part of operations as you proceed through your business lifecycle. Learn more at pboadvisory.com



ABOUT TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS believes that every child deserves the opportunity to attend high-quality Child Care. As a tech-enabled service that combines tools for parents, providers, and employers, all within a single app, we empower working parents – especially women – by delivering real time access to Child Care, enabling them to find, communicate, enroll and pay, all while completely contactless. Providers grow their program with TOOTRiS curriculums, business, and marketing automation, while employers incorporate Child Care-as-a-Benefit, increasing their productivity, attracting and retaining top talent. In response to classrooms going virtual, we have created Learning Hubs, a service that provides safe and supervised small group environments designed to give school-aged children a place to learn and thrive. As we all adapt to our "new normal," TOOTRiS gives parents peace of mind that their children, the most important people in the world, are safe and secure in high-quality care. TOOTRiS is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at tootris.com .

