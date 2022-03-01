PBR and SmartMedia Technologies Award '1 of 1' NFT and Ceremonial Ownership of Delbert Sr., a Chad Berger Bucking Bull

ASPEN, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) 2022 season is in full swing, one lucky fan is more than just a spectator. PBR fan Paula Gregory is now the owner of the PBR's first Bucking Bull NFT, a '1 of 1' NFT that provides ceremonial ownership of one of PBR stock contractor Chad Berger's bucking bulls. The bull was awarded as part of a new loyalty program, taking place in the form of an NFT sweepstakes.

It was made possible by SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), a leader in Web3 and blockchain solutions since 2018 and creators of the first SaaS platform that enables brands and creators to build self-serve, no code, drag and drop NFT digital experiences.

The Bucking Bull NFT is one piece of SMT's broader licensing agreement with PBR. In Q4 2021 , both organizations teamed up to release PBR NFT trading card packs, which were launched at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas.

"I have been a fan of PBR for as long as I can remember and having 'ownership' of a Chad Berger Bucking Bull is a chance of a lifetime," said Paula Gregory, from Laramie, WY, who was awarded the bull named Delbert, Sr. "It is really amazing that my name will be mentioned every time Delbert Sr. competes. It has definitely made me more excited and loyal to the sport than ever before."

While Gregory will be the ceremonial owner, Delbert Sr. will remain in the expert care of Chad Berger, 11-time PBR Stock Contractor of the year.

More than 10,000 PBR fans participated in the NFT drop by collecting and earning PBR Coins that were redeemable for one of the 'first edition' 100 PBR Inaugural Card Packs. Unlike other NFTs, PBR NFT trading cards are three-dimensional, geo aware, and can be minted to OpenSea or other blockchains.

With the launch of the PBR Stockyard, fans will be able to purchase NFT trading card packs that include the top riders, bulls, heroes and legends of the PBR. Fans can also earn PBR Coins, used to purchase other NFTs, based on the actual performance of the rider and bull NFTs they hold.

In addition to trading cards, fans can purchase PBR Ride Packs, which are rare video NFTs that capture a PBR moment in history. One highly anticipated Ride Pack drop will be the super rare Jose Vitor Leme 2021 World Finals Ride Pack, where Leme rode Woopaa and shattered the world record with a 98.75 ride. Not only will the lucky owners of this NFT own a piece of history, but they will also receive a commemorative framed picture that includes the actual soil taken from the arena on that historic evening.

"We are excited that SMT's stockyard marketplace is going live and that PBR fans will be able to trade collectibles representing their favorite riders and bulls," said Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of PBR. "Our licensing agreement is not only allowing us to open up new revenue streams for PBR, but it increases loyalty and drives deeper engagement for existing fans while generating greater awareness for new ones."

"Through this partnership, SMT is making it easy to revolutionize the way PBR engages and interacts with its passionate fanbase through NFTs," said Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies. "Fans of professional sports are migrating from a one-dimensional way of interacting with their favorite teams and players - they are looking for a more digital, engaging experience. NFTs have quickly captured the attention of brands and fans, and PBR is helping pioneer the way professional sports organizations interact with their fan base."

To participate in the PBR Stockyard, visit https://pbr.nftviewer.app/login/pbr/register/ .

