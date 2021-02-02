PBS Announces New Programming And Initiatives At Virtual TCA Press Tour

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS will present its virtual Winter TCA Press Tour February 2, 4 & 5, announcing new programming and initiatives. In addition to the new line-up, PBS also announced that for the 18th year in a row it was named "most trusted institution" in a nationwide survey. Please see below for a brief synopsis of each program and survey details.

The WNET Group Announces New Reporting Initiative, Exploring Hate: Anti-Semitism, Racism and Extremism

Will feature national, regional and local programming beginning with new FRONTLINE documentaries premiering Spring 2021 on PBS

The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 marked another inflection point in American history. Increased reports of brutal acts of hate, white supremacy and anti-Semitism have occurred in cities across the globe. In response to this trend, The WNET Group, the parent company of America's flagship PBS station THIRTEEN , today announced Exploring Hate: Anti-Semitism, Racism and Extremism, a new public media reporting initiative about the roots and rise of hate in America and across the globe. Exploring Hate will provide historical programming and examine present-day threats, seeking to highlight solutions-based responses that promote understanding, healing and civility. The initiative will launch with American Insurrection, a new documentary from the award-winning investigative PBS series FRONTLINE, premiering Tuesday, April 13 nationwide on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS Video app.

PBS SCIENCE SERIES NOVA ANNOUNCES FIRST COLLABORATION WITH ACCLAIMED FILMMAKER STANLEY NELSON AND FIRELIGHT FILMS ON A NEW DOCUMENTARY:

"MEDICAL RACISM" (w.t.)

An Investigation of the Devastating Impacts of Racism on the Health of Black Americans

Slated to Premiere in Late 2022 on PBS

At today's Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, the award-winning PBS science series NOVA, a production of GBH Boston, announced its first collaboration with award-winning filmmaker and MacArthur Fellow Stanley Nelson and Firelight Films on a new documentary, MEDICAL RACISM (w.t.). Slated to premiere in late 2022 on PBS, the two-hour film will explore racism's devastating impacts on Black Americans' health and solutions for an equitable future. Among the many harmful impacts of racism in America, one that's captured great attention over the past year is the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on Black Americans. But while the headlines on COVID-19 have thrown a spotlight on racial inequality in our country's healthcare system, this reality is nothing new. In this timely report, produced by Firelight Films and directed by Stanley Nelson, NOVA will take a hard look at the evidence for medical racism in America, connecting today's stories to a long and reprehensible history that includes the Tuskegee syphilis study, the eugenics movement and slavery in the Americas.

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten Examines the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 Years Later, Premiering Monday, May 31 on PBS

New documentary explores the 1921 tragedy, the history of anti-Black violence and Black resilience

One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921. Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, a mob of white residents set fire to "Black Wall Street"—hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma—killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless. The new documentary Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten, premiering Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org and the PBS Video app, examines this deadly assault on the 100th anniversary of the crime in the context of other racial massacres and police killings, including the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd (May 25, 2020).

PBS and Member Stations Voted "Most Trusted" Institution for 18 Consecutive Years

For the 18th year in-a-row, Americans named PBS the "most trusted institution" in a nationwide survey, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger announced today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. According to the results, PBS continues to outscore government institutions and media sources—such as digital platforms, commercial broadcast and cable television, newspapers, and social media— in both trust and value.

When schools across the country shut down in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PBS and its member stations stepped in and partnered with local school systems to ensure that children had access to educational resources. As such, PBS KIDS continues to serve as a trusted source for children, educators and parents alike. Sixty-one percent of all respondents named PBS KIDS the most educational media brand, and 86% of parents agreed that PBS KIDS helps prepare children for success in school.

