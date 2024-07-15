PBS ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAMMING AT SUMMER 2024 TCA PRESS TOUR

PASADENA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PBS announced the following new programs at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

PBS PROGRAMMING

AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, FIRING LINE SPECIAL EXAMINING U.S. VOTING SYSTEMS TO PREMIERE ON PBS

Margaret Hoover will Examine how we Count the Vote – along with Efforts to Increase Voter Confidence

A new, one-hour special from Margaret Hoover focuses on how voting works in America. She will explore how Americans cast their ballots, examine the reliability of voting systems around the country, and voter confidence in light of recent efforts to question the integrity of systems that vary from state to state and often town to town. The one-hour special to premieres Tuesday, August 27.

GBH's New Special DEADLOCK

Encourages Civil Discourse about Ethical Dilemmas

Premieres Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 on PBS

DEADLOCK, a dynamic new one-hour special from GBH, airing and streaming nationwide on PBS, aims to facilitate civil dialogue in an era dominated by polarizing debates. Moderated by Aaron Tang, professor at UC Davis School of Law, the series will feature a diverse panel of influential figures from legal, political, and cultural spheres delving into complex, ethical dilemmas based on real-life scenarios. A host will begin the hour, setting the tone and topic.

PBS and Chautauqua Institution Announce

CHAUTAUQUA AT 150: WYNTON MARSALIS' ALL RISE

The New Documentary, Airing in Early 2025, Celebrates One of the Nation's First Centers of Lifelong Learning and Features Special Performances from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Today PBS and Chautauqua Institution announced the production of a new one-hour documentary film, CHAUTAUQUA AT 150: WYNTON MARSALIS' ALL RISE. Produced by the award-winning production company Black Robin Media, CHAUTAUQUA AT 150: WYNTON MARSALIS' ALL RISE will tell the institution's story through the voices of its current patrons and partners, including those who have spoken and performed from Chautauqua's iconic stages over the past several years.

PBS ANNOUNCES LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE

New Three-Part Series Premiering Sundays, December 8-22

LUCY WORSLEY'S HOLMES VS. DOYLE, a new three-part series featuring the popular British historian and lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan who seeks to answer why author Arthur Conan Doyle came to despise the character that made him rich and famous. Throughout the series, Worsley explores the parallel lives of Doyle and Holmes in the historical context of their times. From the dying years of Victorian England, through the imperial crisis of the Boer war, the optimism of the early Edwardian years, to the trauma of the First World War, Arthur and Sherlock lived through them all.

PBS ANNOUNCES NEW SERIES CITIZEN NATION

Four-Part Documentary Series Follows Teen Civics Competition, Premieres Oct. 8

PBS announces the innovative new documentary series CITIZEN NATION. The four-part program is an inspiring coming-of-age story that follows teenagers from across the U.S. with diverse personal and political backgrounds as they come together to compete in the nation's premier civics competition, "We the People."

PBS KIDS

CARL THE COLLECTOR, PBS KIDS' First Series Centering on an Autistic Main Character, Premieres November 14, 2024

PBS KIDS announced the premiere date for CARL THE COLLECTOR, a new 2D animated series for children ages 4-8. Created by New York Times bestselling illustrator and author Zachariah OHora ("My Cousin Momo"), the series breaks new ground as the first PBS KIDS show to feature central characters on the autism spectrum. Through its relatable stories, characters, and messages, and with a production team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staff, animators, advisors, and voice talent, CARL THE COLLECTOR showcases and celebrates our differences and commonalities, and that we all have something unique to offer.

