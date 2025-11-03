PBS Biotech Appoints Martin Simonetti as Chief Executive Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Founder Dr. Brian Lee to Lead Innovation as Chief Technology Officer

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS Biotech, ("PBS"), a leading provider of innovative single-use bioreactor systems and bioprocess development services, today announced the appointment of Martin Simonetti as Chief Executive Officer as of October 27th, 2025. Simonetti is a veteran biotech executive who brings more than 40 years' industry expertise and leadership to PBS Biotech, including C-suite leadership, public and private financing and executing large-scale pharmaceutical collaborations. As part of the company's leadership evolution, PBS founder Dr. Brian Lee will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer and lead technology strategy and product innovation while continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Marty as CEO of PBS Biotech," said Dr. Brian Lee, Founder, CTO, and Chairman of the Board. "He brings the strategic insight and operational leadership needed to guide PBS through its next phase of growth. Marty is the right leader to drive our expansion and position PBS as the go-to partner for cell and gene therapy companies transforming patient treatment."

"PBS Biotech is a proven innovator in bioreactor technology as well as biomanufacturing processes and is poised to expand its leadership in the rapidly growing cell therapy market," said Martin Simonetti. "Having served on the PBS Advisory Board for nearly a decade, I'm honored to step into this role and work with Brian and the team to scale our impact as demand for advanced bioprocessing solutions accelerates. Together, we'll help our customers translate breakthrough science into real-world treatments that improve patients' lives."

Simonetti has led growth and transformation across emerging biotech ventures and global life sciences companies. He previously served as President and CEO at VLST Corporation and as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance, and Treasurer at Dendreon Corporation. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Amgen, where he served as Vice President of Operations and Finance for Amgen BioPharma and Director of Colorado Operations. Prior to Amgen, Simonetti worked in research and finance at Genentech, Inc. Simonetti currently serves on the Board of Directors of Curtana Pharmaceuticals and Eisana Corp. He earned an M.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.

PBS Biotech is supported by leading investors Avego, a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm, and BroadOak, a life science focused, boutique financial institution.

About PBS Biotech ("PBS")

PBS Biotech is a leading manufacturer of single-use bioreactor systems and provider of process development services. The Company's proprietary Vertical-Wheel® technology enables scalable, low-shear mixing for a wide range of cell therapy and cell culture applications. PBS Biotech's vision is to become the world's standard manufacturing platform for allogeneic cell-based therapies. To learn more, visit pbsbiotech.com .

