PBS Holding Inc., (PBHG) New Shareholders Updates

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS Holding, Inc. (OTC: "PBHG"), (the "Company"), is happy to announce the completion of yet another 'phase' of planned business development and acquisition business plan.

The company secured a 20-acre deal in Oklahoma, for the purpose of developing and expanding its holdings in MJ industry and its related genres. The devolvement will allow the planting, growth and harvesting of the Cannabis. The deal also includes all proper state licensing for growth, processing and distributing MJ and related products.

"We are excited with the deal and everything that comes with it. Our contract includes a future expansion for up to 200 acres and is fully vetted and licensed in the state of Oklahoma. This deal had taken a long time to complete due to various details and compliance issues, but as MJ markets are expanding, it's a very lucrative and exciting opportunity for our company and its shareholders!" commented Mr. Vakser, Chairman/CEO.

The management is excited with a potential for the revenues. The average is approximately 300 plants per acre, and at 4 pounds per plant, at approximate 1200 pounds per acre would average $ 300.00 US per pound wholesale, would yield an approximate average of $ 3.6 Million (US) per acre. This being calculated as a wholesale revenue projection has a potential of over $ 50 Million per year and is also very exciting for the company since the company has several financial interests and investments in other companies that specialize in distribution and dispensing of the MJ products which would add addition revenues and good will to other investments. (companies such as Suti International Inc., and ProTek Capital.)

"While we , the management and investors, don't want to get too much ahead of ourselves, we do however feel vindicated that this deal will enable the company to build on the actual growth and revenues of the MJ product, and we do feel excited to enable our other companies and investments benefit and participate in this very special and exclusive MJ venture!" added Mr.Vakser , Chairman/CEO.

The company recently announced several strategic acquisitions and business developments:

The company recently announced the signing, and completion of its "Three Phase" program involving asset acquisitions. The company acquired a Non-Profit Organization, Professionals For American Youth, Pfay.org., (www.prosforyouth.org) an Arizona 501(c) (3) corporation ("PFAY").

"This completes "Phase One", by providing a high-profile platform and provenance that will enhance our Starfest Enterprise system. PFAY, will enhance several of our products and lines; such as Nutraceuticals and Nutritional, Sports and Entertainment as well as Arts,

while bringing along and adding patented sports and related product lines to our product offerings." Stated Edward Vakser, Chairman/CEO.

The company developed an acquisition path using its preferred share structure in order to create a fully developed portfolio, while not exposing its common stock nor creating additional debt or notes that otherwise could pressure the market.

"We had renegotiated and retired debt and notes in order to give the "Holding Company" a greater chance and opportunity for success. By acquiring the companies with our preferred, and not doing "mergers" per se, this will protect us and help achieve our goals and company's plans without the fear of "notes" and reverse stock splits looming and/or being dictated by new management. We designed a "Three Phase" acquisition formula, so I can firmly commit that there will be no RS!" Exclaimed very excited Edward Vakser, Chairman /CEO, PBS Holding Inc.

PBS Holding, Inc. (PBHG)

PBS Holding Inc., is a publicly trading company whose goal is to acquire, develop and secure companies and revenue producing projects in order to grow its portfolio. The company's growth is accomplished by strategic mergers and acquisitions.

PBS Holding Inc. Is currently updating and upgrading its "Enterprise Software Sales Portal" for its direct sales group and sales channel. www.starfestdirect.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

