PBS Promotes Sylvia Bugg To Serve As Chief Of Programming

Bugg will oversee all non-children's content and lead PBS's programming strategy across its broadcast and digital platforms. She will also be responsible for the acquisition and development of world-class programming for PBS and its member stations, with a particular focus on sharing important stories that reflect the diversity of our country.

Bugg previously served as Vice President of General Audience Programming, where she oversaw the PBS editorial team and led the strategy across all genres, including news, public affairs, documentaries, history, science, natural history and arts programs.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Bugg and the Programming team have enhanced PBS's content strategy to help our country navigate these uncertain times. In partnership with the WORLD Channel, various producers and PBS member stations, Bugg restructured PBS's daytime and primetime schedules to prioritize educational and cultural programs that meet the needs of millions of Americans.

Bugg also played a leading role in leveraging public television's national platform to support the conversation around race in America. Working closely with internal and external stakeholders, she shifted PBS's broadcast and streaming content offerings to include the re-broadcast of films focused on African American history by Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Stanley Nelson, in addition to a curated list of programs from FRONTLINE, POV, INDEPENDENT LENS, PBS NEWSHOUR and other iconic series that explore race and the impact of racism.

"At a time when the work of public television is more important than ever, Sylvia is the ideal leader to take on this critical role," said Kerger. "Throughout her impressive career, she has brought an extraordinary portfolio of programming to audiences across America, and she has been a passionate champion for PBS and our member stations."

Prior to joining PBS, Bugg served as Vice President of Diversity and TV Content at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). In this role, she provided strategic leadership and was responsible for CPB's efforts to advance diversity across public media through the collaboration and support of content creators, distributors and partnering organizations.

Bugg also previously worked at PBS as Director of General Audience Programming, where she led efforts to develop a portfolio of drama, performance and cultural programs. She also held several programming roles in history and public affairs at PBS. Prior to joining PBS, Bugg spent 12 years in programming, production and operations for several Discovery Communications networks.

Bugg holds an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, an MA in Journalism from American University and a BA in Communications from Old Dominion University. She is a member of the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications and Women In Film and Video. Through the T. Howard Foundation, she also mentors diverse and underrepresented college students and young professionals interested in media.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 126 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS' premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Pressroom on Twitter.

SOURCE PBS

Related Links

http://www.pbs.org

