PBS selects one2many for Wireless Emergency Alert System

DEVENTER, The Netherlands, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- one2many, the world's leading Wireless Broadcast company, announced that its Commercial Mobile Service Provider (CMSP) Gateway is in full production at PBS, the Public Broadcasting Service in the U.S.A, for their PBS WARN service. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) certified solution enables PBS WARN to provide a diverse, redundant path between FEMA and cellular service providers. PBS WARN is the critical back-up link. If there is a cybersecurity incident or internet disruption, the CMSP Gateway's satellite distribution and terrestrial broadcast ensures that emergency alerts are available to all cellular service providers throughout the United States.

Dana Golub, Vice President of Programs Management at PBS, commented: "PBS WARN plays a pivotal role in ensuring public safety through life-saving emergency communication. For such a critical system, it was important for us to work with the experts. Not only do one2many have a proven track record globally, but they are also leading the definition of industry standards in this field. When you combine that with their high available and geo-redundant solution, one2many was a natural choice."

one2many's CMSP Gateway enables PBS to utilize its TV broadcast infrastructure as a carrier for emergency alert messages. The CMSP Gateway's functionality allows PBS to meet and go beyond the requirements of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system, version 2.0, as well as the enhanced WEA 3.0, including the new specification of device-based geofencing. This new specification enables the delivery of potential life-saving alerts even more precisely by using the mobile device's actual location. In addition to offering extensive Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) support, the CMSP Gateway has a dual capability to receive a Commercial Mobile Alert for C Interface (CMAC) message. Either from the Federal Alert Gateway via the C-interface or over-the-air via the C-1 interface, which ensures the necessary redundancy to provide continuity of emergency alerts.

Maarten Mes, Managing Director of one2many, commented: "one2many is currently the only company in the world able to provide a best-in-class, end-to-end wireless emergency alert solution. We constantly strive to develop innovative, reliable, and secure offerings to provide governments, mobile operators, and TV broadcasters with a means of protecting their citizens. We are proud to have delivered this important project, enabling PBS WARN to be the essential back-up link across the States."

About one2many

one2many is the world leader in nationwide public warning solutions, multi-hazard alerting systems, and multi-channel early warning systems. Our public warning solutions and managed services enable governments, television broadcasters, and telecommunication providers to ensure public safety through life-saving communication. We have over 20 years of experience in developing, implementing, maintaining, and managing mission-critical solutions. Available on-premise or in the cloud, the specialized service and product portfolio are developed by our in-house team of experts, ensuring 100% ownership of intellectual property rights by one2many. We are an award-winning active member of standardization bodies, including ETSI, 3GPP, and ATIS (CMAS, WEA/eWEA), shaping public warning standardization worldwide and are one of the main contributors to and editor of ETSI's EU-Alert standards. Headquartered in The Netherlands, with support offices on four continents, one2many has over 85 installations at more than 55 customers in more than 32 countries. For more information visit: www.one2many.eu

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS's premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV— including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter, Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices. Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org.

