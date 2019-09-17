PBS' Series American Health Journal Launches Streaming TV Service on ROKU

PALM DESERT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS's longest-running national series, Windsor Broadcasting's American Health Journal , announced the new American Health Journal TV Channel now available on ROKU streaming TV platform.

American Health Journal TV is a free healthcare based channel that delivers award winning TV series, medical documentaries and original specials that help viewers enjoy a more informed and healthier life. The channel flagship program, the American Health Journal, is the longest-running healthcare television show in the U.S. and has created the largest catalog of medical and healthcare based, physician delivered content over the past 30 years. For the first time, the series will be including exclusive health segments in Mandarin for Chinese audiences.

In addition to featuring the American Health Journal TV series, the streaming service will also features 33 half-hour shows and over 350 5-minute healthcare video clips with information from leading physicians, hospitals, universities and research facilities on cancer, heart disease, men's & women's health, mental health, diet, diabetes, medical marijuana and other medical topics.

The American Health Journal TV Channel will be available on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV later this year. The channel's development team expects to launch additional streaming healthcare channels before the end of the year and beyond.

About Windsor Broadcast Productions:

The producers of the longest-running medical news series American Health Journal and Innovations in Medicine are based in Palm Desert, California. Now in its 30th season, American Health Journal reaches over 100 million people every month, bringing the latest healthcare and medical information to 85% of the top 100 PBS markets in the United States.

