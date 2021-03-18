PBS to Air N.J. Resident's New Science Show

ANNANDALE, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton "Thor" Giese had just said "yes" to a cool new job as an Outdoor Educator with New Jersey Fish & Wildlife when COVID-19 hit, and the position was frozen. Undeterred, Thor found a new outlet for his love of science and education, developing his own series of experiential science videos, Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ , which has been picked up by the Emmy-winning Into the Outdoors network, which currently airs on PBS in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Host of Thor's Outdoor Science Academy

Ever since seeing his first Indiana Jones movie as a child, Thor has had a one-track mind to study, understand and appreciate the world around him and his place in it. Now he has the chance to share that passion with others as part of PBS' acclaimed lineup.

"I love to learn, travel and be outdoors. I've not found anything in life to be uninteresting. I am so excited for this opportunity with Into the Outdoors and PBS and for building a program that will entertain and educate people of all ages," said Thor Giese.

Thor's videos tackle the elements of earth, air, fire and water in fun and relatable ways. Exploring these elements through science, history, language, food and great stories.

"Last year, Into the Outdoors celebrated 20 years of outdoor education. With dozens of educational and scientific partnerships through the years, Into the Outdoors has really become a pillar of outdoors education for kids and educators alike. Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ brings a fun new twist to exploring and answering questions about rocks, carbon dating, water cycle, and much more. We are excited about the partnership between Into the Outdoors and Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™ and to bring fun and engaging science videos to kids and educators," said Rick Rose, co-creator and director of Into the Outdoors.

About Thor Giese & Thor's Outdoor Science Academy™

With a degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado in Denver, Thor worked as an archaeologist on numerous digs and excavation sites, as well as served as a resident educator at Dinosaur Ridge, an outdoor museum in Colorado known as one of the world's most famous dinosaur fossil localities. Easily educating over 200,000 museum guests in his time, Thor learned how to make science come alive and connect with others.

Thor is entertaining and educating viewers of all ages on our great big world of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

About Into the Outdoors

Into the Outdoors, is a 17-time Emmy-winning youth television series and hub for free online educational resources. Part science and part adventure, ITO uncovers the stories behind sensible solutions to creating a better planet while arming educators everywhere with free educational video resources. ITO broadcasts across 27 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, featured on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Smart TV and Chromecast.

Media Contact:

Anne Thornton

908-752-8097

[email protected]

Related Images

thor-giese.jpg

Thor Giese

Host of Thor's Outdoor Science Academy

Related Links

Website

Facebook

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sU1ykuACFQI

SOURCE Thor Giese