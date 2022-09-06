DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBX On The Cloud , a cloud-based voice solutions provider for Latin America and the USA, has further extended its partnership with DIDWW , a global telecoms operator that offers premium quality two-way VoIP and SMS communications. This collaboration will create added value and functionality for PBX On The Cloud customers by utilizing DIDWW's SIP trunking service.

PBX On The Cloud and DIDWW join forces to deliver industry leading voice solutions

PBX On The Cloud is a part of MIGESA, a Mexican corporation with more than 40 years of experience in information technology, that has partnered with providers such as DIDWW, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Dell, HP and VMware. Following the Latin American traditions and customs, PBX On The Cloud knows all their customers by name, offering personalized and efficient services in their selected languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese from their fully redundant data centers.

Powerful PBX On The Cloud voice services range from simple residential phone lines to hosted PBX solutions, including SIP trunks and Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Services covering more than 75 countries.

This strategic partnership enables PBX On The Cloud to use the DIDWW API-driven voice and messaging platform, and access DIDWW's extensive coverage of local, national, mobile and toll-free virtual phone numbers in more than 80 countries. Delivered over a private, global IP network, DIDWW's VoIP services include virtually unlimited call capacity with flexible SIP trunk settings. The operator's solution offers premium audio quality, coupled with sophisticated VoIP trunk configuration options and the highest service reliability.

Nicolas Martinez, PBX On The Cloud General Manager, noted, "We started working with DIDWW in 2017 due to their powerful solutions, including an easy-to-use online portal, broad geographic coverage, including portability in most of the countries we operate, simple integration with our internal systems via their API services, and leading edge technologies, like Microsoft Direct Routing services (MIGESA is a Microsoft Gold Partner). But most importantly, the DIDWW team has a fantastic service attitude, all the way from their sales executives through to their technical support personnel. Our business with DIDWW has been constantly growing as a result, and they have become one of our strategic partners."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About PBX On The Cloud

PBX On The Cloud is a trademark from Connectica Solutions, LLC, part of MIGESA, a Mexican group offering IT solutions since 1981, focusing on becoming a strategic partner in their customers' business objectives, with more than 300 employees including more than 50 certified specialists, 70 support specialists and 160 Call Center agents in 8 locations and 40 Support Centers distributed throughout Mexico and the US.

To learn more about PBX On The Cloud, please visit http://pbxonthecloud.com

To learn more about MIGESA group, please visit https://migesa.com.mx/inicio-eng

