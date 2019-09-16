PC as a Service Market by Offering, Enterprise Type, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

Inclination toward OPEX model rather than CAPEX model is expected to drive the overall growth of PC as a Service market

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5390335/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The PC as a Service (PCaaS) market is currently in the growth phase and is expected to grow tremendously in the near future. The PCaaS market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 141.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 54.9% between 2019 and 2024. Factors such inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model; superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model; and additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are driving the market towards high growth. The restraining factor for PCaaS is lack of product differentiation.

Services segment to hold the largest share of PCaaS market during the forecast period

The PCaaS agreement includes a variety of support and maintenance services.The PCaaS service suite consists of a collection of PC lifecycle services, which include installation, deployment and integration, asset recovery services, and repair and maintenance services as per the end-user requirements.



These services offered are flexible since they can be tailored and customized.Many PC OEMs are offering direct services as per the contract.



Also, there are managed service providers, and value-added resellers (VARs) who have been partnering with different hardware manufacturers, and software vendors, and provide complete PCaaS solutions under their brand names.

Large enterprises to grow at a higher CAGR, during the forecast period "

Organizations with more than 500 employees are considered as large enterprises.Reduction in IT support and procurement workload, option to acquire the latest technology faster, and reduction in the cost of PC deployment are the major reasons why large enterprises are opting PCaaS.



Large enterprises have a huge network of IT devices.Moreover, maintenance of these devices has a lot of costs associated with it; many IT departments also lack the expertise to assess the latest workplace solutions for availability, scalability, security, and other organization-specific compliances.



PCaaS offers the maintenance of hardware, software, and other related services at a fixed monthly price helping large organizations to save costs.



The PCaaS market in North America to hold the largest share during the forecast period

North America contributes significantly to the PCaaS market, and the market is expected to witness a higher growth rate in this region during the forecast period.North America has always been at the forefront of adopting new and innovative technologies, such as PCaaS solutions.



The market in this region provides a suitable environment in terms of government regulations and compliance, for start-ups and SMEs.This region is home to some of the major PCaaS providers such as HP, Dell, Microsoft, and CompuCom.



The service providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, in this region, have extensive expertise in managing the IT infrastructure and maintaining the operations. The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PCaaS ecosystem.



Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 25%

• By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%



Lenovo (Hong Kong), Hewlett-Packard (US), Dell Technologies (US), CompuCom Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Service IT Direct (Bizbang) (US), StarHub (Singapore), Telia (Sweden), Arrow Electronics (US), SHI International (US), Softcat (England), Computer System Australia (CSA) (Australia), PC Connection (US), Hemmersbach (Germany), ATEA Group (Norway), SYNNEX Corporation (US), Zones (US), CHG-MERIDIAN (Germany), Innova Technology Services (UK), Utopic Software (US), Intel Corporation (US), XMA LTD (England), Capgemini (France), RAM-Tech PC Solutions (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Computacentre (UK) are a few major players in the PCaaS market.



Research Coverage:

Offering, enterprise type, vertical, and geography are the segments covered in this report. It also gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics pertaining to the PCaaS market in terms of the offering, enterprise type, vertical, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the PCaaS market have been provided in detail in this report.

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the PCaaS market based on its segments and subsegments.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5390335/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

