PC as a Service Market Worth 129.82 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report on the "PC as a Service Market by Deployment (SMES and Large Enterprises), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, BFSI, and Government), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 129.82 Billion by 2023 from USD 11.46 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 62.5% between 2018 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the PC as a service market are reducing IT staffing costs and workload, benefits offered by PCs as a service over traditional PCs, and increasing adoption of PCs as a service by small and midsized enterprises (SMEs).

Large enterprises to hold a major share of the PC as a service market by deployment throughout the forecast period

Organizations with a deployment capacity of more than 2,000 PCs are considered as large enterprises. Large enterprises prefer using on-premises solutions as they deal with a high volume of confidential business documents, and procuring third-party solutions may make their networks prone to data leakage. With the commercialization of the PCaaS model and availability of customized PCaaS services, organizations with large deployment capacity will gradually start shifting toward this model to reduce their operational costs and increase efficiency.

Market for hardware offerings to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Hardware components in this market include desktops, laptops, and notebooks. Some companies that provide complete PCaaS solutions are HP, Dell, and Lenovo. There is an increasing competition among OEMs to provide PC as a service to end users, leading to product launches and developments pertaining to hardware, software, and service solutions. The PCaaS market for hardware is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The high growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for hardware platforms with a high configuration PC and high computing power to run various software and services.

IT & telecommunications held the largest share of the overall PC as a service market in 2017

The telecom industry has witnessed a substantial rise in the past few years owing to rapid advancements in ICT. With the increasing competition in the market, telecom operators need to innovate to retain customers and tap new markets to expand. The adoption of PCaaS solutions in the IT industry is increasing. Enterprises are shifting PC procurement from CAPEX to OPEX to focus on their core competencies and increase their efficiency. Companies are increasingly adopting PCaaS solutions, which are outsourced by third-party vendors, to reduce their operational costs and increase their revenues. These solutions can be implemented without the need to hire more IT staff.

PC as a service market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold extensive growth opportunities for players in the field of PC as a service in the coming years. Increased spending on enterprise IT applications and IT infrastructure by enterprises in developing countries in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the PCaaS market in this region. Moreover, the expanding ecosystem of startups and SMEs in APAC is contributing to market growth. PC as a service providers cater to the application needs of startups and SMEs as they have limited CAPEX and in-house capabilities.

The report profiles the most promising players in the PC as a service market. Some of the key players in the market are HP (US), Dell (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Microsoft (US), HCL (India), AWS (US), StarHub (Singapore), and CompuCom (US).

