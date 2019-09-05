PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Inclination Toward Opex Model Rather Than Capex Model

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC as a Service (PCaaS) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Enterprise Type (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, BFSI, Government), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PCaaS Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 15.9 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 141.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 54.9% Between 2019 and 2024

Inclination toward OPEX model rather than CAPEX model is expected to drive the overall growth of PC as a Service market

The PC as a Service (PCaaS) market is currently in the growth phase and is expected to grow tremendously in the near future. Factors such inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model; superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model; and additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are driving the market towards high growth. The restraining factor for PCaaS is lack of product differentiation.

Services segment to hold the largest share of PCaaS market during the forecast period

The PCaaS agreement includes a variety of support and maintenance services. The PCaaS service suite consists of a collection of PC lifecycle services, which include installation, deployment and integration, asset recovery services, and repair and maintenance services as per the end-user requirements. These services offered are flexible since they can be tailored and customized. Many PC OEMs are offering direct services as per the contract. Also, there are managed service providers, and value-added resellers (VARs) who have been partnering with different hardware manufacturers, and software vendors, and provide complete PCaaS solutions under their brand names.

Large enterprises to grow at a higher CAGR, during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 500 employees are considered as large enterprises. Reduction in IT support and procurement workload, the option to acquire the latest technology faster, and reduction in the cost of PC deployment are the major reasons why large enterprises are opting PCaaS. Large enterprises have a huge network of IT devices.



Moreover, maintenance of these devices has a lot of costs associated with it; many IT departments also lack the expertise to assess the latest workplace solutions for availability, scalability, security, and other organization-specific compliances. PCaaS offers the maintenance of hardware, software, and other related services at a fixed monthly price helping large organizations to save costs.

The PCaaS market in North America to hold the largest share during the forecast period

North America contributes significantly to the PCaaS market, and the market is expected to witness a higher growth rate in this region during the forecast period. North America has always been at the forefront of adopting new and innovative technologies, such as PCaaS solutions. The market in this region provides a suitable environment in terms of government regulations and compliance, for start-ups and SMEs.



This region is home to some of the major PCaaS providers such as HP, Dell, Microsoft, and CompuCom. The service providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, in this region, have extensive expertise in managing the IT infrastructure and maintaining the operations. The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Inclination Toward Opex Model Rather Than Capex Model

Superior Benefits of PCaaS Business Model

Additional Advantages of PCaaS Model Such as Flexibility and Scalability

Restraints



Absence of Awareness in Field of PCaaS in Developing Countries

Lack of Product Differentiation

Opportunities



Probability of Adoption of PCaaS By Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Potential Demand for PCaaS in Untapped Regions - APAC and RoW

Increase in Revenue of MSPS By Offering PCaaS Solutions

Challenges



Security and Data Protection Risks in BFSI

Industry Trends



Rising Trend of OEMS Becoming Multibrand Hardware Providers

Growing Number of Managed Service Providers

