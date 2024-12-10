PC GAME PASS MAKES A STATEMENT AT THE STREAMER AWARDS WITH INTERACTIVE CUSTOM GOWN FOR QTCINDERELLA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the launch of the "We got you" campaign, PC Game Pass, in partnership with creative agency Mutiny (A Trailer Park Group Company), brought their signature self-awareness and overt fourth-wall-breaking humor to life at The Streamer Awards this week with "Dripping in PC Game Pass"—an activation that merged fashion, gaming, and marketing into an amazing gown worn by the awards' founder and star of the night, QTCinderella.

PC Game Pass "We Got You." QTCinderella hosts The Streamer Awards in a custom PC Game Pass gown

Designed by viral TikTok sensation @whoisJillea, QTCinderella's custom gown made a bold statement. The intricate design blended high-tech gaming elements with high-end fashion, featuring PC components like wires, ethernet cables, microchips, and keycaps embedded into the corset and sleeves.

But the gown wasn't simply a fashion statement—it was a game-changing experience. Embedded within the train of the dress were claimable PC Game Pass codes, offering fans exclusive access to the service's vast library of games all while discovering the benefits of PC Game Pass's low-cost access to hundreds of premium games.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Streamer Awards, celebrating the creators who bring gaming to life for millions around the world," said Omar Smith, Manager, Integrated Marketing at Game Pass. "We admire the part that streamers play in spreading the joy and community of gaming and we're thrilled to have PC Game Pass share the stage in such a unique way and deliver on our promise of giving PC players what they want."

To complete her look, QTCinderella carried an Xbox Nexus clutch and wore a crown made from a fully functional Xbox wireless headset—giving the whole ensemble a playful yet polished nod to gaming culture. QTCinderella wore the look on the red carpet as well as during the presentation of the PC Game Pass sponsored Variety Streamer Awards presentation.

"Our 'We got you.' campaign embraces the fact that our audience isn't fond of ads, so we don't shy away from it—we own it," said Claire Zimmerman, Creative Director at Mutiny, "This dress is a bold, self-aware statement that unapologetically says, 'Yes, this is an ad,' debuting on the biggest night for streamers. It's a fresh, creative launchpad for future moments where we'll continue to show up in unexpected, overt ways in gaming culture."

PC Game Pass didn't just sponsor a moment; they created one. The "Dripping in PC Game Pass" activation was an interactive spectacle that blurred the lines between gaming and fashion, bringing self-aware humor, cutting-edge fashion, and gaming culture together to deliver a memorable experience for fans, creators, and viewers alike.

ABOUT MUTINY

Mutiny, part of the Trailer Park Group, is a creative agency that specializes in bold, innovative campaigns designed to engage audiences across platforms. From concept to execution, Mutiny delivers immersive brand experiences that break boundaries and drive impact.

ABOUT QTCINDERELLA

QTCinderella is a popular Twitch streamer, YouTuber, podcast host, and the award-winning creator behind The Streamer Awards. With a unique blend of talent and charisma, she has captivated audiences for over six years. She is also the founder and host of The Streamer Awards.

ABOUT JILLEA

Jillea is a groundbreaking designer, artist, and cosplayer who has made waves on TikTok with her meticulously crafted, out-of-the-box designs. Known for her bold, genre-blending looks, she commands millions of views and has redefined fashion and cosplay in the digital age.

