P&C Insurance Industry Sees Digital Capabilities Gap Shrink between Top Performers and Broader Market, Says New Research

Corporate Insight Finds Digital Parity across 20 P&C Insurers, as State Farm, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual Emerge on Top.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The property and casualty insurance industry has reached a point of competitive convergence, with all 20 carriers evaluated in Corporate Insight's 2025 P&C Insurance Experience Benchmark clustering in the middle tiers (Achieving or Effective). In the third edition of the annual benchmarking report, no insurers finished in either the lowest or highest tiers, signaling that digital laggards have caught up while front-runners have yet to pull decisively ahead.

Top 10 insurance digital features by importance

"We continue to see steady progress across P&C digital platforms for personal lines," says Justin Suter, insurance research manager at CI. "Trailing insurers are catching up and competitive differences are narrowing. Carriers that make strategic investments in the right digital areas can still quickly create meaningful competitive advantages."

The benchmark shows measured industry-wide progress, with the average score rising from 64 to 66 points out of 100.

State Farm retained its first-place position for the third consecutive year with a score of 79, edging closer to the Leading tier threshold of 80. The carrier ranks in the top five across all seven benchmark categories, distinguished by its mobile app excellence and consistent design experience.

Mobile and Security Lead Category Improvements

Profile & Settings emerged as the year's biggest growth area, with P&C carriers adding enhanced authentication options, login security features, and access management tools, changes driven by New York State's MFA regulations. State Farm policyholders can enable Passkeys for secure and expedited login—the only carrier in the report to offer this capability—while Amica allows users to verify their identity with Google Authenticator.

"We also saw 17 carriers improve their scores in the Support category," adds Suter. "Virtual assistants continue as an area to watch, but for now carriers are focusing on education resources and more contact methods across platforms."

Top Performers and Notable Movements

Following State Farm, Allstate secured second place (77 points) with top finishes in Support and Prospect Experience. Liberty Mutual climbed onto the podium for the first time, rising from fifth to third place (76 points) on the strength of its Account Servicing performance and seamless self-service transaction flows.

Nationwide made the most dramatic climb, jumping five spots to fourth place with a score of 75, powered by mobile app investments and comprehensive coverage information displays. COUNTRY Financial posted the largest score increase—nine points—to reach 65 overall.

Account Information Remains Critical

For the Benchmark, CI surveyed over 1,500 P&C insurance policyholders, confirming that Account Information remains critically important. Policy ID cards earned the highest rating, with 85% of respondents describing them as "very" or "extremely important," followed closely by policy information (83%) and billing statements (81%).

"Account information will always top these importance ratings, but insurers can separate their experiences with proactive alerts and mobile value-adds," says Suter. "Allstate's Gas Buddy and Understand Property Risk features demonstrate how to leverage mobile to help customers save money and decrease risk."

Methodology

Corporate Insight's P&C Insurance Experience Benchmark evaluates personal lines insurance carriers' websites and mobile apps using a comprehensive three-tiered framework of seven categories, 35 subcategories, and over 160 attributes covering digital functionality, design, navigation, and usability. Digital platforms receive a score on a scale of 1–100, overall and for each category. Importance weightings are derived from CI's consumer survey of P&C insurance policyholders.

Organizations included in the 2025 P&C Insurance Experience Benchmark: Allstate, American Family, Amica, Automobile Club of Southern California, Auto-Owners Insurance, Branch, Chubb, COUNTRY Financial, Erie Insurance, Farmers, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Mercury Insurance, Nationwide, Progressive, PURE, State Farm, The Hartford, Travelers, and USAA.

To access the 2025 P&C Insurance Experience Benchmark, visit Corporate Insight.

