PC Magazine Gives Top Honors To HandsFree Health's Medical Alert System For Blazing Fast Response Times And More Features Than The Competition

"To be recognized by PC Magazine as the top-rated medical alert system is really an honor," said Mike Cardillo, CEO at HandsFree Health. "It's a testament to our product and development team's hard work in creating an unrivaled offering."

PC Magazine rated WellBe Medical Alert PLUS system 4.5 out of 5, making it the top-rated system in the category. PC Magazine described the WellBe Medical Alert PLUS as "The smartest medical alert system we've tested" and noted that "The WellBe system delivered blazing-fast emergency response times in testing." The review describes HandsFree Health's unique approach that combines a smart speaker and smartwatch to deliver voice activated emergency response and a virtual assistant with more safety and entertainment features than the competition.

"Being described by PC Magazine as 'More Than Just a Medical Alert System' validated our efforts to elevate the category by including everyday value and proactive features," said Dan Messina, President at HandsFree Health. "We developed our medical alert system with our consumers' health and security as our priority and this distinction further validates the reliability of our platform."

The full review is available at PCMagazine. HandsFree Health is making it easier to give the gift of security and connection this Mother's Day with an offer of $10 off the Smartwatch with code MOTHERS10 or $20 off a WellBe Smart Speaker with promo Code MOTHERS20. The codes can be combined for $30 off a Medical Alert PLUS system (a combination of the Smartwatch and WellBe Smart speaker). Shipping is free nationwide through the HandsFree Health online store.

Media contact: [email protected]

Sales contact: [email protected]

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health , as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba,com, and Newegg.com

SOURCE HandsFree Health

Related Links

www.handsfreehealth.com

