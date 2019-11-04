PC Matic Announces Addition to Suite of Security Products, Launching 'PC Matic for macOS'

The product, utilizing PC Matic's innovative and patent-pending globally automated whitelist technology, provides real-time, proactive protection for macOS devices. This whitelisting approach, recommended by the FBI, NSA, and National Institutes of Standards and Technology, is paired with a variety of additional features such as fileless script blocking to provide users with a superior security and performance product and peace of mind.

"Foreign made, blacklist antivirus software solutions are failing the American people," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "PC Matic for macOS is yet another addition to our suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that not only provides superior security at the user-level, but also increases the resilience of our country's cybersecurity infrastructure."

PC Matic for macOS is available worldwide to PC Matic Home, Pro and MSP users today, and users with available licenses for PC Matic may download the product at no additional cost.

More information on PC Matic for macOS may be found here .

