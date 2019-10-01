PC Matic Announces Consolidation With Its Parent Company, PC Pitstop

Founded in 1999, PC Pitstop was launched as a website that provided computer testing and open forums aimed at solving computer performance issues. Shortly after, PC Pitstop launched its first consumer-facing product, Optimize, and thereafter went on to launch a suite of other award-winning computer performance products.

In 2009, as cyber threats began to evolve, PC Pitstop identified the need for a new approach to thwart these attacks – ultimately leading to the creation of PC Matic. Entirely developed, researched and supported in the United States, PC Matic has become PC Pitstop's flagship product and features a globally automated whitelist technology, fileless malware detection, RDP port protection, device authentication, and a host of other award-winning security features that work collaboratively to protect users from cybercriminals and their vicious attacks.

"PC Pitstop has accomplished a lot over the last twenty years and has much to be proud of," said PC Matic CEO and Founder, Rob Cheng, "We're excited to bring together the PC Pitstop and PC Matic teams under one umbrella as we set our eyes on developing even more innovative cyber-solutions and defeating cybercriminals once and for all."

This consolidation will bear no effect on subscriptions or services offered by PC Pitstop or PC Matic, and users will continue to be served and secured as usual.

PC Matic has operations and protects users in all fifty states. More information on PC Matic may be found at www.pcmatic.com .

