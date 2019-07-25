PC Matic Announces New Leadership Hire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic announced a new leadership hire, naming Brandon Sessions its Vice President of Operations and Corporate Strategy. A veteran of the software industry, Sessions will oversee operational improvements and growth initiatives for the company as it looks to expand its operations across the globe.

"Brandon's leadership and expertise perfectly positions him to assume this role and further strengthens our team as we rapidly expand operations across the world," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "Brandon's depth of knowledge in operations and strong background in leadership is exactly what our company needs as we aim to accelerate innovations in cybersecurity technology and to protect even more Americans from the ransomware crisis that is wreaking havoc on homes, businesses, and local municipalities across the country."

Sessions, previously with SecureWorks, a Dell Technologies company, brings a wealth of knowledge and years of global operations experience in the software industry. Prior to his position with SecureWorks, Sessions was instrumental in technology and manufacturing job creation for the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation where job creation increased over 800% during his tenure. Sessions, an Horry County native, is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University where he obtained a Master's in Business Administration and an undergraduate degree from the Honors Program with an emphasis in business and political science.

More information on PC Matic and its leadership team may be found here.

