PC Matic Announces New Leadership Hire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic announced a new leadership hire, naming Emeline Espinet its Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. With over twenty-five years of experience in the software industry, Espinet will oversee strategic imperatives and growth initiatives for the company as it looks to expand its operations across the globe. She will also be responsible for creating and managing strategic partnerships with key industry players.

"Emeline's leadership and expertise perfectly positions her to assume this role and further strengthens our team as we rapidly expand growth across the world," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "Emeline's depth of knowledge in sales, corporate strategy, market intelligence, and go-to-market planning together with her strong background in leadership and channel is exactly what our company needs as we aim to accelerate innovations in cybersecurity technology and to protect even more individuals and corporations from the ransomware crisis that is wreaking havoc on homes, businesses, and local municipalities across the country."

Previously with Microsoft and Citrix, Espinet brings a wealth of knowledge and years of global experience in the software industry. During her tenure with Citrix, while in charge of North America Channel Programs, she redefined and launched the partner Advisor Rewards program which drove double-digit growth as well as created the multifaceted partner scorecard program which became the foundation of partner account management. Most recently at Citrix, as the VP of Operations, Emeline led all aspects of Operations and Strategic Business planning for Workspace Services, the largest product group within Citrix. Additionally, she was instrumental in the creation of the Citrix Service Provider (CSP) product group which today is the fastest growing Citrix business. While at Microsoft, she began her career as the first employee hired in the regional Latin America office and the Sales Manager for MS Caribbean and Central America, one of the most successful Microsoft subsidiaries in the world. During this time, she helped launch in-country subsidiaries and established Pan-Regional distribution throughout Latin America. Later at Microsoft, she helped create the next generation partner program which became the blueprint for partner programs in the industry.

Emeline is a graduate of Florida International University where she obtained a Bachelors in Mathematical Science and Computer Science.

"As the growing risks looming before cyber-resilient communities across the nation continue to grow, I'm excited to join the team at PC Matic," said Espinet. "Their dedication to cyber-innovation is unmatched in the industry, and I'm thrilled to bring my experience in the software industry and join in their fight to strengthen our nation's cybersecurity resilience and defeat cybercriminals once and for all."

