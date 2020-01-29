PC Matic Announces User-Data Integrity Initiative

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic , the world's only 100% American-made antivirus software, announced a new initiative aimed at protecting user-data collected by the company's suite of cybersecurity products.

The initiative, referred to as PC Matic's "Data Integrity Pledge," reaffirms a commitment to existing and future customers that the company will never, directly or indirectly, distribute any personal information collected about its users to third parties. An addition to the company's extensive privacy policy, the pledge outlines the company's practices for collecting user-data and further solidifies the company's strong commitment to users' privacy.

"As cyber threats continue to evolve, an emphasis on user-data security continues to become a more important conversation," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "As such, and as we continue to expand our global footprint, PC Matic's Data Integrity Pledge disregards the effects selling user-data could have on our bottom line and instead puts the privacy and security of our most valuable asset – our users – first."

PC Matic's full privacy policy may be found here .

More information on PC Matic may be found at www.pcmatic.com .

