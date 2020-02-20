PC Matic Awarded '2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Award' For Anti-Malware Solution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic , the world's only 100% American-made antivirus software, announced being the recipient of a " 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Award " for its anti-malware solution, PC Matic Pro .

PC Matic Pro, receiving the highest honors awarded by the "2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," was awarded a gold designation in the anti-malware category. The awards, honoring individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security, are based on the submissions from the recipients and popular votes casted by members of the Information Security Community.

"Foreign made, blacklist antivirus software solutions are failing the American people," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "PC Matic Pro aims to simplify cybersecurity processes and harden our users' cyber-infrastructure as cybercriminals continue to target small businesses and local governments around the country." Cheng went on to thank the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, adding "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication that our team has committed to ending the cyber-war our nation is facing, and we are truly grateful."

PC Matic Pro, an endpoint and server security solution, was developed by PC Matic Inc. in 2015 and officially launched in the channel in 2016. PC Matic Pro is for IT decision makers within U.S. local government, municipalities, and educational institutions who need to ensure the security and confidentiality of their data against today's threat landscape, and want to stop feeling overwhelmed by today's cyber threats and feel confident in an affordable and effective solution. PC Matic Pro allows for peace of mind with an automated whitelist technology, providing an advanced level of protection without burdening IT staff. Unlike traditional security solutions, such as Webroot or Symantec, which allow unknown and often malicious files to execute, PC Matic Pro blocks unknown files from executing through the use of an automated global whitelist. This default-deny approach increases cyber security measures by blocking unknown threats until tested by our in-house malware research team, or locally whitelisted by IT Administrators.

PC Matic Pro is the only cybersecurity solution provider that is 100% developed, supported, and researched in the United States.

