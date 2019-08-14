PC Matic Names Justin Evans Senior Vice President Of Sales And Marketing
PC Matic, the world's only 100% American-made anti-virus software, announced the promotion of Justin Evans, who will serve as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PC Matic, the world's only 100% American-made anti-virus software, today announced that it has appointed Justin Evans, who formerly served as the company's Vice President of Government Sales, as the company's new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. A veteran of the software industry, Evans will drive new customer acquisition efforts for the consumer and enterprise divisions of PC Matic and will work to fortify the cybersecurity company's marketing and communications initiatives.
"Justin's leadership, expertise, and dedication to PC Matic perfectly positions him to assume this role," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "Justin's depth of knowledge and exceptional background in navigating marketing and sales channels will contribute directly to our success as we aim to accelerate innovations in cybersecurity technologies and expand operations across the globe."
Evans, prior to joining PC Matic, served as a Senior Account Executive with SAS Institute and formerly served as both the Director of Intergovernmental Relations and Communications for the Office of the South Carolina State Treasurer and as Political Director for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's 2010 campaign. A native of South Carolina, Evans earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University and went on to earn a master's degree in public relations from George Washington University.
"PC Matic is a company I deeply believe in," said Evans. "As the need for innovative cybersecurity products continues to grow, I'm excited to work together with our team and tap into my experience in the software industry to lead our sales and marketing divisions to new heights."
