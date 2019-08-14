PC Matic Names Justin Evans Senior Vice President Of Sales And Marketing

"Justin's leadership, expertise, and dedication to PC Matic perfectly positions him to assume this role," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "Justin's depth of knowledge and exceptional background in navigating marketing and sales channels will contribute directly to our success as we aim to accelerate innovations in cybersecurity technologies and expand operations across the globe."

Evans, prior to joining PC Matic, served as a Senior Account Executive with SAS Institute and formerly served as both the Director of Intergovernmental Relations and Communications for the Office of the South Carolina State Treasurer and as Political Director for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's 2010 campaign. A native of South Carolina, Evans earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University and went on to earn a master's degree in public relations from George Washington University.

"PC Matic is a company I deeply believe in," said Evans. "As the need for innovative cybersecurity products continues to grow, I'm excited to work together with our team and tap into my experience in the software industry to lead our sales and marketing divisions to new heights."

