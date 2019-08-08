PC Matic Releases 2019 Password Hygiene And Habits Report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic, the world's only 100% American-made anti-virus software, announced the completion and release of a research project analyzing the password hygiene and habits of Americans. Results of the research project are outlined in a report released by PC Matic titled "2019 Password Hygiene and Habits Report," and are the result of approximately 5,000 individuals participating in a fifty-question survey.

Key findings from the report are as follows: