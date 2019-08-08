PC Matic Releases 2019 Password Hygiene And Habits Report
PC Matic, the world's only 100% American-made anti-virus software, released its "2019 Password Hygiene and Habits Report," outlining key findings from its' American-based survey and providing recommendations on how to bolster password security practices
Aug 08, 2019, 08:34 ET
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic, the world's only 100% American-made anti-virus software, announced the completion and release of a research project analyzing the password hygiene and habits of Americans. Results of the research project are outlined in a report released by PC Matic titled "2019 Password Hygiene and Habits Report," and are the result of approximately 5,000 individuals participating in a fifty-question survey.
Key findings from the report are as follows:
- 50-percent of individuals only change their passwords when they're forced to do so
- Only 19-percent of respondents are currently utilizing a secure password manager
- 14-percent of surveyors weren't aware of what two-factor authentication is
"With ransomware attacks claiming victims across the country and cyber-attacks seeming to happen more and more frequently, it is important to consider how Americans can protect themselves from falling victim to cyber-attacks," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "While passwords may seem like a minor detail, password hygiene is becoming a growing threat in the cybersphere; and this report aims to provide you with specific guidance and deliverables to protect yourself from this growing loophole."
More findings and the complete report may be found here.
SOURCE PC Matic
Share this article