PC Matic Releases 'Device Authentication' Feature for macOS

This feature, first released to Windows users last month, strengthens PC Matic's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions by affording network administrators the ability to authorize specific devices their team may use when accessing PC Matic's cloud-based management console. This critical layer of authentication, developed in response to cybercriminals targeting third-party tools, provides a solution to this growing problem by only allowing the particular devices identified by network administrators to make alterations to cybersecurity protocols – such as uninstalling, overriding or disabling PC Matic's antivirus protection – thus greatly reducing the network's risk for falling victim to a cyber-attack.

"After learning of the devastation inflicted on twenty-three cities in Texas by cybercriminals in one day, all by their ability to leverage security holes in one tool utilized by several managed service providers, we challenged our team to create a solution that would prevent this from happening again," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "Device Authentication does exactly that and will prevent cybercriminals from maliciously leveraging PC Matic's tools to disable security and carry out their vicious crimes."

The feature is available worldwide to macOS PC Matic Pro and MSP users today and will be provided at no additional cost to existing customers.

More information on this feature and PC Matic Pro may be found here .

SOURCE PC Matic

Related Links

https://www.pcmatic.com

